British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 5 days ago

Acorn TV presents its last Dalgliesh movie, based on P.D. James’ mystery classics, while...

heraldsun.com

What to Watch Monday: Award-winning documentary shows small-town newspaper’s fight

Storm Lake (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This is the television premiere of the award-winning POV documentary about Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and his family, and their fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, all on a shoestring budget for 3,000 readers. Directed by Beth Levison and Jerry Risius.
STORM LAKE, IA
Variety

AMC Plus Boards Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth Spaghetti Western Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar. The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘9-1-1’ 5×07 Review: “Ghost Stories”

When we first saw the title for this week’s 9-1-1, we were kind of confused. Was “Ghost Stories” going to be a Halloween episode? Were ghosts going to show up? Not really. But the episode did focus on dealing with the past, or “ghosts” and trying to move forward. There was also a mystery with an ending we didn’t see coming. Let’s review.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Parks
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts New Look

While taking some time off from the set of her hit series 9-1-1, Jennifer Love Hewitt took to her Instagram Stories to share some pics of her new look. According to Hello! Magazine, The 9-1-1 star has decided to chop off her long hair and dyed it the color blue. She showed off her look as she was driving in her car and singing along to one of her favorite songs, I Love You Always Forever by Donna Lewis.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Newspapers#Acorn#On Photography#9 1 1#British Mysteries On#French#Hbo
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

9-1-1 Gives [Spoiler] an Explosive, Emotional Send-Off After 5 Seasons

Spoiler alert: The following recap reveals what went down on Monday’s 9-1-1. If you haven’t watched, turn back now. We’ve spent roughly 15 seconds with Michael and David as a couple on 9-1-1, so imagine our surprise when their relationship took center stage in Monday’s episode — for better or worse. Let’s start with the “better”: When David revealed that he’s going to spend a few months in Haiti to help with hurricane relief efforts, Michael decided he was ready to propose. The whole family threw their support behind Michael, from the kids helping him pick out a ring (“David hates diamonds!”) to Athena...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC+’s ‘Anna’: TV Review

From Amazon’s remake of Utopia to CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand to FX on Hulu’s take on Y: The Last Man, audiences haven’t been eager to embrace the myriad TV projects focused on the aftermath of fictional global pandemics — shows that had the bad fate to be developed before, but released after, we experienced the real thing. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth at least did well enough to be renewed for a second season, and we’ll see what happens with HBO Max’s upcoming Station Eleven or the second installment of Nat Geo’s pandemic-of-the-year anthology The Hot Zone. AMC+’s Anna begins each...
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Sees a Major Character Exit in Explosive Episode 8

9-1-1 just saw a major character exit in this season’s eighth episode. In last night’s episode, Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael left the series. When David revealed he was going to Haiti to help with Hurricane efforts, fans were shocked when Michael decided to join him. At first, Michael was pretty upset...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: Can Bobby Save David?

9-1-1 season 5 episode 8 titled “Defend in Place” is going to find David in trouble. The teaser for the upcoming episode features a unique situation. Someone calls 9-1-1 after a fire breaks out from an explosion at their local hospital. The major problem? David is inside doing surgery. Could...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Randall Park to Star in Netflix Comedy Series Set at Last Blockbuster Video From Vanessa Ramos

Randall Park is set to star in a comedy series at Netflix that is set at the last Blockbuster Video, Variety has learned. The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of “Blockbuster,” which was created by writer and executive producer Vanessa Ramos (“Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). David Caspe (“Happy Endings,” “Black Monday”) and Jackie Clarke (“Superstore,” “Happy Endings”) also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio. The single-cam series is described as an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes...
TV & VIDEOS

