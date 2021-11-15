MindMed Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 and Business Highlights; Cash Balance of $145.9 USD ($185.4 CAD) to Execute on Diverse Clinical Pipeline

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's largest private employer is reporting record financial results for the third quarter of this year. In a required financial filing, the Mayo Clinic today reported its income from current activities rose to $324 million from July through September. That’s up $36 million when compared to the previous third-quarter record set last year, but is $127 below the income from activities from the April through June period, which set was a new record high for Mayo's second quarter.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO