ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MindMed Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 and Business Highlights; Cash Balance of $145.9 USD ($185.4 CAD) to Execute on Diverse Clinical Pipeline

By Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD, NEO: MMED, DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (in USD) Cash Balance. Total assets as of September 30,...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Mayo Clinic Reports Record Third Quarter Financial Results

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's largest private employer is reporting record financial results for the third quarter of this year. In a required financial filing, the Mayo Clinic today reported its income from current activities rose to $324 million from July through September. That’s up $36 million when compared to the previous third-quarter record set last year, but is $127 below the income from activities from the April through June period, which set was a new record high for Mayo's second quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Joget Recognized in Now Tech Q4 2021 Analyst Report As a Low-Code Automation Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Joget, Inc., the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has been named in the recent Forrester analyst report, Now Tech: Digital Process Automation, Q4 2021 as a low-code automation platform, which allow enterprises to build solutions quickly with deeper business participation.
SOFTWARE
investorsobserver.com

ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) Posts Third-Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results; Earnings and Revenue Underperform

On Nov. 17, the Chinese express delivery firm ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) posted its third-quarter 2021 unaudited financial results. Both earnings and revenue came in below market expectations. As of 11:07 am EST today, ZTO stock was trading 10.48% higher. ZTO Third-Quarter 2021 Revenue and Earnings Disappoint. The company reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Cad#Usd#Financials#Business Highlights#Cnw#Mnmd#Neo#Mmed#Mmq#Board Directors#Transition#Scientific Advisory Board#Psychiatry
austinnews.net

Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Total assets increased $36.7 million, or 7%, to $548 million on September 30, 2021 from $511.4 million for the period ending September 30, 2020. Loans decreased 17% to $352.4 million, resulting from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. Total deposits increased $33.5 million, or 7%, from third quarter 2020. Deposit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Executive Commentary Highlights Busy Third Quarter for Transactions - CoStar

The hotel industry transactions environment came back with a vengeance during the third quarter after an extended gridlock induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and an associated bid-ask gap. A wave of deals were announced in conjunction with third quarter earnings, the highlights of which include:. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust bought the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
bigblueunbiased.com

Coca-Cola Buys Number 2 U.S. Sport Drink Maker In Largest Brand Acquisition Ever

On November 1, Coca-Cola announced a major purchase that will dramatically increase the beverage giant’s footprint in the sports drink sector. The Atlanta-based corporation paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85 percent ownership in Body Armor, the No. 2 sports drink brand in the United States. It is the largest purchase in the company’s history. Coca-Cola purchased a 15% interest in the company in 2018.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy