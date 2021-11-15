ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Am I better than Neuer?'

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed he had an...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
David De Gea
Person
Bastian Schweinsteiger
AFP

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
WORLD
The Independent

Graham Potter says top-flight debutant Jason Steele ‘finally getting his reward’

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele will make a belated Premier League debut at Aston Villa with the full backing of boss Graham Potter The 31-year-old, a regular in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Blackburn joined Brighton in 2018 but has been restricted to cup appearances.However, with number one Robert Sanchez suspended following his red card against Newcastle, Steele will finally get his chance in the top flight.“I’m really confident,” said Potter. “Jason trains really well every day, supporting the team and training at a really high level.“Whenever he’s come in he’s done well for us so he’s ready to play....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish
AFP

Barcelona advance as Lyon lose in Women's Champions League

Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holders Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals Wednesday, but Lyon missed a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich. It was a very difficult match, we fought a lot and had a lot of chances, right up until the last second, but we weren't able to take them," Lyon captain and goalkeeper Christiane Endler told DAZN. "It's our first defeat of the season at the end of a very hard week with three big games, but that's not an excuse because Bayern have had the same schedule as us."
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Walter Smith taught Cristiano Ronaldo to pass, says Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson paid tribute to football “giant” Walter Smith as he recounted how his former colleague taught Cristiano Ronaldo to pass the ball.Ferguson was among the speakers during a memorial service for the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager, who died on October 26 at the age of 73 following a three-year battle with cancer.A private funeral had been held earlier this month for Smith, who won 21 trophies as Rangers manager, and the Glasgow Cathedral service allowed a number of people from the world of football to pay their respects.Ferguson recalled how he first noticed Smith’s coaching talents...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FC Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga leaders beaten by hosts

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich fell to a shock defeat against struggling Augsburg. Augsburg, who moved out of the relegation play-off position with the 2-1 win, took the three points despite Bayern dominating the game. Goals from Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put the hosts ahead, before Robert Lewandowski halved the...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lingard, Trippier, Pogba, Azpilicueta, Christensen

Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard could be on his way to West Ham in January in a £10m deal. Contract talks between United and the 28-year-old have recently broken down, with David Moyes keen to sign Lingard on a permanent basis. (Sun) Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Sociedad taking it ‘game by game’ in unlikely LaLiga title charge as Barcelona’s Xavi revolution begins

Looking around most of the top divisions in Europe as we hit roughly the third-of-the-way-through point, there aren’t too many surprise leaders and contenders.Quality, reputation, recent history and spending power has each of the likes of PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the top two of their respective divisions, while Napoli and AC Milan are making title pushes in Italy after going close in different prior campaigns of late.In Spain, though, there’s an absolute outlier: Real Sociedad lead the way, a point clear of Real Madrid and Sevilla with a five-point gap between themselves and last...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy