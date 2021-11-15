ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
hazard-herald.com
 5 days ago

Acorn TV presents its last Dalgliesh movie, based on P.D. James’ mystery classics, while...

www.hazard-herald.com

Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Monday: Award-winning documentary shows small-town newspaper’s fight

Storm Lake (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This is the television premiere of the award-winning POV documentary about Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and his family, and their fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, all on a shoestring budget for 3,000 readers. Directed by Beth Levison and Jerry Risius.
Corsicana Daily Sun

‘Fruitcake Fraud’ documentary to air Dec. 1

‘Fruitcake Fraud,’ a new documentary based on the story of couple Sandy and Kay Jenkins who embezzled $16.7 million from the world famous, Corsicana-based Collin Street Bakery will begin streaming Wednesday, Dec. 1 on the Discovery+ app. If you don't already have a Discovery+ subscription, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial.
Variety

France’s Documentary Banner ZED Inks 10-Title Deal With Curiosity

Leading French documentary production and distribution banner ZED has signed a deal with Curiosity, the U.S. non-fiction company headed by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, to deliver 10 exclusive programs by the end of 2022. They will premiere across Curiosity’s subscription-based platform, and its linear channel. Under the pact, the first 7 original productions set to be delivered include “Besieged Fortresses, Battles of Legend – Season 2,” a gripping series of four episodes exploring how fortresses redefined the art of warfare. Locations visited as part of the series are the sieges of Saint John of Acre in Israel, Rhodes in Greece,...
hazard-herald.com

‘The Great’: 5 Things to Remember Before Streaming Season 2

It’s a lot of work trying to overthrow one’s own husband, but Catherine (Elle Fanning) makes it look hellishly fun in Hulu‘s The Great. In Season 2, she continues her quest to secure control of the Russian throne from Peter (Nicholas Hoult), but if she believed coup-ing her hubby was a tough job, it’s nothing compared to the task of liberating her nation. As this latest chapter of the period dramedy returns, we’re taking a look at some of the key things to remember about Catherine’s monarchy woes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Parks
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
cartermatt.com

Where is Chimney on 9-1-1 season 5? Is Kenneth Choi leaving?

Where is Chimney during tonight’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode, and how concerned should you be that Kenneth Choi is leaving? We know that those questions have been out there for a while and, of course, we want to help however we can. We know it’s strange and even frustrating to...
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
TV Fanatic

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Ghost Stories

We may never be able to outrun the ghosts of our pasts. And no matter how hard we may want to, those ghosts can stay with us long after we've presumed them to be long gone and buried. And that's what the crux of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7 is...
channelguidemag.com

Monday, Nov. 15: L.A. Is in a Hole Lot of Trouble on ‘9-1-1’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Holey moly, Los Angeles really is the pits this season! Not only has NBC’s La Brea opened up a massive sinkhole in the middle of the City of Angels, but now FOX’s first-responder drama has an epic fissure to deal with. “It was just a funny coincidence,” says co-showrunner Kristen Reidel with a laugh. Instead of a portal back to prehistoric times, the 9-1-1 disaster is caused by an underground oil-well explosion that craters a downtown L.A. street — swallowing a woman taking her driving test. “Our inspiration here was really, have you ever wished the earth would open up and swallow you whole? OK, now, what if it did?” And although we won’t see any birds from the Pleistocene epoch flying out of the sinkhole, Reidel jokes that the episode may still scare some viewers. “We don’t have any creatures, but it does start at the DMV, which I think for a lot of people inspires a different kind of terror.”
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7: Ghost Stories

The spooks are all out for 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7, “Ghost Stories.” With all of the 118 on high alert as they deal with ghosts of their own. First, they go to the scene of a man who claims he is carjacked, shot, and buried alive. And that’s all before breakfast, just kidding.
35mmc.com

Photography Through The Pandemic – A Spotlight on the Artists: Pt 1

Now that the kickstarter campaign is live we wanted to take some time to share with you the talented artists and photographers being featured in the book. I am going to be putting together a series of articles, mostly in a bid to remind you all of the book, and the fact that whilst we are getting closer every day, we are yet to reach our funding goal.
hazard-herald.com

‘Shining Vale’: Starz Sets Premiere for Courteney Cox’s Supernatural Comedy

Starz has announced a premiere date for its buzzy new supernatural comedy series,Shining Vale, headlined by Courteney Cox. On Sunday, March 6, 2022, viewers can tune into Starz for a mix of laughs and an homage to classic horror with this half-hour series that also stars Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino. Created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, Shining Vale tells the story of Pat (Cox) and Tony Phelps (Kinnear), who cash in their life savings and move from their cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut.
