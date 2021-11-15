British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Holey moly, Los Angeles really is the pits this season! Not only has NBC’s La Brea opened up a massive sinkhole in the middle of the City of Angels, but now FOX’s first-responder drama has an epic fissure to deal with. “It was just a funny coincidence,” says co-showrunner Kristen Reidel with a laugh. Instead of a portal back to prehistoric times, the 9-1-1 disaster is caused by an underground oil-well explosion that craters a downtown L.A. street — swallowing a woman taking her driving test. “Our inspiration here was really, have you ever wished the earth would open up and swallow you whole? OK, now, what if it did?” And although we won’t see any birds from the Pleistocene epoch flying out of the sinkhole, Reidel jokes that the episode may still scare some viewers. “We don’t have any creatures, but it does start at the DMV, which I think for a lot of people inspires a different kind of terror.”

