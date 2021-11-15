Doorbell camera catches woman giving birth on her front lawn.

A pregnant California woman turned her front lawn into a delivery room, and the proof is on her Ring doorbell camera. Last Thursday, a week before her due date, Emily Johnson, 31, began having contractions every 10 minutes. “They were pretty low and slow they weren’t anything to be worried...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A couple from Virginia is looking for answers after someone stole a tree from their front yard. Zach and Morgan Teslovich of Norfolk said the theft occurred around 4:45 a.m. this past Wednesday. In less than 60 seconds, the thief took a shovel to the Teslovich’s lawn, dug up their palm tree and ran off with it.
It lived rent-free in her head for 20 years. A Georgia woman was shocked that a huge “booger” in her nose was actually a bead that had been lodged there for two decades. A TikTok video documenting the disgusting discovery has racked up over 7.6 million views. “I stared at...
In a tragic incident, a three-month-old baby was bitten to death by a deadly snake which reportedly hid inside the folds of her blanket. The snake also bit the child's father, who was carrying her in the arms. Police said the baby girl, hailing from the Indian state of Telangana,...
Newborns require a lot of attention, dedicated time and patience and parents should look over them every single second no matter what. Additionally, parents are required to be very gentle with the babies and avoid drastic movements in order to prevent their babies being hurt. Although these are some of...
A three-year-old called police and climbed over his baby gate to let them in after his mother was knocked unconscious. Kayleigh Boffey, 33, fell down the stairs and hit her head, causing her to fall unconscious. Her son Thomas, just three-years-old, managed to dial 999 and speak to police. “Mummy’s...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents discovered on their nanny cam the woman appearing to force-feed their child. A public information officer for the New Bern Police Department said Lauren Rowe was arrested Wednesday night...
According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
NEWTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio woman found her neighbor trying to break in to her home in the middle of the night. She said he was jamming a knife into her door and a brand-new Ring camera tipped her off to the trouble. The woman who spotted the man jamming...
Single parents who are looking for a life partner should really make sure that their significant others are well prepared to be parents and accept the children in every single way. This doesn’t mean that the partners are only expected to take their part in the whole parenthood thing, but they should also be reliable people and people of trust.
Eight days were all that a family could spend with their newborn baby before the infant was attacked by a female pit bull and killed as a result of it. On Wednesday, November 9, the police were called to the family’s home at around 5 am, according to reports. Reports did not reveal whether the infant already lost his life by the time police arrived at the scene, but authorities revealed that the infant’s death is being treated as accidental.
A California newborn made quite a memorable entrance last week when he arrived on his parents' front lawn — and the moment was captured on their Ring security camera. Emily Johnson, of Vacaville, told NBC affiliate KCRA that she was on her way to the hospital last Thursday night after going into labor with her son Thomas.
Emily Johnson couldn't wait to meet her new baby, but little did she know she would give birth to him on her front lawn in a "surreal" experience that was captured on camera. Baby Thomas could not wait for his mom to make it to the hospital to make his debut, even though she had a carefully plotted birth plan involving an epidural.
