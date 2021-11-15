ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Doorbell camera catches woman giving birth on her front lawn.

By Otis Day
985theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California woman didn’t make it to the hospital in...

985theriver.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell#Giving Birth
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Fort Worth

While he was taking care of the toddler, man beat and shook his girlfriend’s 2-year-old boy until he stopped breathing and died, pleads guilty

Single parents who are looking for a life partner should really make sure that their significant others are well prepared to be parents and accept the children in every single way. This doesn’t mean that the partners are only expected to take their part in the whole parenthood thing, but they should also be reliable people and people of trust.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Newborn baby boy mauled to death by stray pit bull adopted by family; the infant’s death is treated as accidental

Eight days were all that a family could spend with their newborn baby before the infant was attacked by a female pit bull and killed as a result of it. On Wednesday, November 9, the police were called to the family’s home at around 5 am, according to reports. Reports did not reveal whether the infant already lost his life by the time police arrived at the scene, but authorities revealed that the infant’s death is being treated as accidental.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Ring Camera Captures Woman Giving Birth on Her Front Lawn

Emily Johnson couldn't wait to meet her new baby, but little did she know she would give birth to him on her front lawn in a "surreal" experience that was captured on camera. Baby Thomas could not wait for his mom to make it to the hospital to make his debut, even though she had a carefully plotted birth plan involving an epidural.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy