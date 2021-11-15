ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Four Random Facts Monday 11/15/21**PLUS BONUS FACT**

By Otis Day
985theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. American Sign Language is closer to French Sign Language than to any other sign language in the world, because the developer of ASL learned sign language in France. So, an American deaf person and a...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Nepal#French Sign Language#American Sign Language#Asl
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Country
Argentina
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
985theriver.com

German online bank N26 to exit North American market

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German online bank N26 will exit the North American market, the lender said on Thursday. The bank, which has been under intense scrutiny by German regulators, said offerings in the United States would stop from Jan. 11. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

Dutch weigh options to slow rising COVID-19 infections among children

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Virologists in the Netherlands have proposed extending holidays over Christmas to slow a surge in COVID-19 cases among children that has forced half of schools nationwide to send classes home. The National Institute for Health (RIVM) this week reported a record of over 110,000 cases through Nov....
WORLD
985theriver.com

Malaysia says Singapore has returned $16.3 million in 1MDB funds

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Singapore has recently returned to Malaysia about $16.3 million linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said on Friday. U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) between 2009 and 2014, in a globe-spanning theft that...
ECONOMY
985theriver.com

Taiwan Oct export orders seen rising for 20th straight month: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders likely rose in October for the 20th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, buoyed by strong chip demand as the world emerges from the pandemic, while the year-end holiday shopping season also aided sentiment. The median forecast from a poll of 13...
ECONOMY
985theriver.com

Exclusive – China FX regulatory body proposes cap on banks’ prop trading

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – A central bank-led self-regulatory group that helps to oversee China’s foreign exchange industry has asked commercial banks to cap the size of their proprietary trading accounts, five sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. One of the sources said the aim was to limit...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy