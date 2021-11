I went to see Hamilton on Saturday afternoon in Omaha. This is the second time I’ve seen the show—it was the last thing I saw in a theatre before Covid, and now, it’s the first thing I’ve seen in a theatre since that time. It felt amazing to be at a show again, so thank you science! (And shout-out to the Orpheum staff, who actually enforced their mask rules—the dingus couple behind us who couldn’t be bothered to wear their masks during the show were told to shape up by an usher sometime in the second act. You love to see it.)

