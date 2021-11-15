Tips for finding an interior designer who fits your style and budget

“Being around my mom’s creative spirit, going to flea markets and [antique] auctions with her, is probably part of why I loved being creative since I was small. I always wanted to make things, whether it was drawing or working with two-dimensional forms. When I got older I studied architecture and graphic design, and then did an apprenticeship with Milton Glaser. He’s an iconic graphic designer—he made the I-heart-NY logo—but also did some interior design. It was really great being exposed to his studio’s multi-disciplinary work. After that, I moved to LA and got my first project. This couple had just moved to LA and bought a house in Venice, and someone referred them to me for the design. It was a great opportunity, so I didn’t charge very much and I waited tables in order to keep it going. A year or two later I got another job, and it kept growing—eventually I hired my first assistant, and at one point I was like, ‘OK, I have to get an office.’ I was working incredibly hard, 16 to 18 hour days, and kind of figuring it out by myself. Now I have a sixty-person studio in Los Angeles.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO