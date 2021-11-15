British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 during season 5? Should you be worried about Chimney because of this current story. The good news is that the producers are showing a commitment to giving Chimney some scenes even while he’s away from Los Angeles. We saw him turn up on the show last week, so that should be all the evidence you need that Choi isn’t going anywhere in the long-term. His absence is a function of the Maddie storyline, which is playing out slowly to accommodate the maternity leave of Jennifer Love Hewitt. (There’s no direct evidence that either performer is departing; at this point, we feel like some reporting would be out there if that was the case.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO