TV Series

British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Webster County Citizen
 5 days ago

Acorn TV presents its last Dalgliesh movie, based on P.D. James’ mystery classics, while...

Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Monday: Award-winning documentary shows small-town newspaper’s fight

Storm Lake (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This is the television premiere of the award-winning POV documentary about Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and his family, and their fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, all on a shoestring budget for 3,000 readers. Directed by Beth Levison and Jerry Risius.
STORM LAKE, IA
Corsicana Daily Sun

‘Fruitcake Fraud’ documentary to air Dec. 1

‘Fruitcake Fraud,’ a new documentary based on the story of couple Sandy and Kay Jenkins who embezzled $16.7 million from the world famous, Corsicana-based Collin Street Bakery will begin streaming Wednesday, Dec. 1 on the Discovery+ app. If you don't already have a Discovery+ subscription, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial.
CORSICANA, TX
Webster County Citizen

TV News Roundup: Randall Parks’ ‘Blockbuster’ Store Comedy, ‘Letterkenny’ Returns & LuLaRoe Lands a True Crime Doc

Here’s all your must-know mid-week Wednesday TV news!. Randall Park Stars in Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ Workplace Comedy. After NBC reportedly passed on workplace comedy Blockbuster, Netflix scooped up the sitcom starring Randall Park. The ten-episode ensemble comedy from Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos takes place at the last Blockbuster Video store in America. Ramos created the series, and is set to co-write with David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Happy Endings, Superstore). All three will serve as executive producers alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox.
TV SERIES
Variety

France’s Documentary Banner ZED Inks 10-Title Deal With Curiosity

Leading French documentary production and distribution banner ZED has signed a deal with Curiosity, the U.S. non-fiction company headed by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, to deliver 10 exclusive programs by the end of 2022. They will premiere across Curiosity’s subscription-based platform, and its linear channel. Under the pact, the first 7 original productions set to be delivered include “Besieged Fortresses, Battles of Legend – Season 2,” a gripping series of four episodes exploring how fortresses redefined the art of warfare. Locations visited as part of the series are the sieges of Saint John of Acre in Israel, Rhodes in Greece,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

AMC Plus Boards Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth Spaghetti Western Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar. The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads...
TV SERIES
Webster County Citizen

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and ‘Facts of Life’ Next for ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’

Live in Front of a Studio Audience will be recreating episodes of Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life when it returns to ABC for its third installment next month. The show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, made the announcement on his late-night show on Thursday, revealing that the 90-minute special will re-enact iconic episodes of the Gary Coleman-starring sitcom and its Charlotte Rae-centered spinoff. The live event airs from 8-9:30 PM on Tuesday, December 7.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 season 5? Where is Chimney?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 during season 5? Should you be worried about Chimney because of this current story. The good news is that the producers are showing a commitment to giving Chimney some scenes even while he’s away from Los Angeles. We saw him turn up on the show last week, so that should be all the evidence you need that Choi isn’t going anywhere in the long-term. His absence is a function of the Maddie storyline, which is playing out slowly to accommodate the maternity leave of Jennifer Love Hewitt. (There’s no direct evidence that either performer is departing; at this point, we feel like some reporting would be out there if that was the case.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Defend In Place

This was 9-1-1 at its best. Reminiscent of the golden days when 9-1-1 was rolling on all cylinders, 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8 was tense, emotional, and rewarding. The leads were able to lead the show, and it was an hour that had you on the edge of your seat.
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1 Gives [Spoiler] an Explosive, Emotional Send-Off After 5 Seasons

Spoiler alert: The following recap reveals what went down on Monday’s 9-1-1. If you haven’t watched, turn back now. We’ve spent roughly 15 seconds with Michael and David as a couple on 9-1-1, so imagine our surprise when their relationship took center stage in Monday’s episode — for better or worse. Let’s start with the “better”: When David revealed that he’s going to spend a few months in Haiti to help with hurricane relief efforts, Michael decided he was ready to propose. The whole family threw their support behind Michael, from the kids helping him pick out a ring (“David hates diamonds!”) to Athena...
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Sees a Major Character Exit in Explosive Episode 8

9-1-1 just saw a major character exit in this season’s eighth episode. In last night’s episode, Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael left the series. When David revealed he was going to Haiti to help with Hurricane efforts, fans were shocked when Michael decided to join him. At first, Michael was pretty upset...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Randall Park to Star in Netflix Comedy Series Set at Last Blockbuster Video From Vanessa Ramos

Randall Park is set to star in a comedy series at Netflix that is set at the last Blockbuster Video, Variety has learned. The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of “Blockbuster,” which was created by writer and executive producer Vanessa Ramos (“Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). David Caspe (“Happy Endings,” “Black Monday”) and Jackie Clarke (“Superstore,” “Happy Endings”) also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio. The single-cam series is described as an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes...
TV & VIDEOS

