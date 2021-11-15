British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar.
The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”).
The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads...
Comments / 0