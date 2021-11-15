ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Ashe County's Newspaper
 5 days ago

Acorn TV presents its last Dalgliesh movie, based on P.D. James’ mystery classics, while...

www.ashepostandtimes.com

heraldsun.com

What to Watch Monday: Award-winning documentary shows small-town newspaper’s fight

Storm Lake (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This is the television premiere of the award-winning POV documentary about Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and his family, and their fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, all on a shoestring budget for 3,000 readers. Directed by Beth Levison and Jerry Risius.
STORM LAKE, IA
Corsicana Daily Sun

‘Fruitcake Fraud’ documentary to air Dec. 1

‘Fruitcake Fraud,’ a new documentary based on the story of couple Sandy and Kay Jenkins who embezzled $16.7 million from the world famous, Corsicana-based Collin Street Bakery will begin streaming Wednesday, Dec. 1 on the Discovery+ app. If you don't already have a Discovery+ subscription, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial.
CORSICANA, TX
Variety

France’s Documentary Banner ZED Inks 10-Title Deal With Curiosity

Leading French documentary production and distribution banner ZED has signed a deal with Curiosity, the U.S. non-fiction company headed by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, to deliver 10 exclusive programs by the end of 2022. They will premiere across Curiosity’s subscription-based platform, and its linear channel. Under the pact, the first 7 original productions set to be delivered include “Besieged Fortresses, Battles of Legend – Season 2,” a gripping series of four episodes exploring how fortresses redefined the art of warfare. Locations visited as part of the series are the sieges of Saint John of Acre in Israel, Rhodes in Greece,...
ENTERTAINMENT
fangirlish.com

‘9-1-1’ 5×07 Review: “Ghost Stories”

When we first saw the title for this week’s 9-1-1, we were kind of confused. Was “Ghost Stories” going to be a Halloween episode? Were ghosts going to show up? Not really. But the episode did focus on dealing with the past, or “ghosts” and trying to move forward. There was also a mystery with an ending we didn’t see coming. Let’s review.
TV SERIES
Gordon Parks
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed for Seventh and Final Season at OWN

Series creator Ava DuVernay and OWN have announced that the critically-acclaimed drama Queen Sugar has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The last chapter is currently slated to conclude next year as writing on the final season has begun with production set to take place in early 2022 in New Orleans. The show from Warner Bros. Television and ARRAY Filmworks first launched 2016.
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Epix Lands ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight

Steven Knight‘s (Peaky Blinders) new, six-part limited series, SAS: Rogue Heroes, has found a home in the U.S., as the drama is set to land on Epix. The network reached a deal with distributor Banijay Rights for the series, which is produced by Knight’s company Nebulastar and the Banijay-backed Kudos. It is based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name and tells the story of how the Special Forces Unit (the SAS) was formed during World War II.
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ Cast on Shawn and Gus’ Challenges, Ladies’ Night & More

Psych 3: This Is Gus “is Psych growing up a little bit,” Maggie Lawson (Juliet) says. In the latest installment in the franchise — the series ran eight seasons (2006-2014), followed by two movies (2017, 2020) — Gus (Dulé Hill) is preparing for his upcoming wedding and fatherhood. However, his best friend Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) has some questions about the bride-to-be (Jazmyn Simon’s Selene) and drags Gus along for the ride to track down her estranged husband, Alan (Allen Maldonado). Meanwhile, Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) continues to recover from his stroke (mirroring the actor’s own recovery) and tries to figure out what’s next for him career-wise.
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Bitter Divorce the Focus of New Discovery+ Documentary

The bitter divorce and messy legal battles of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are set to be the subject of an upcoming two-part documentary on Discovery. Produced by Optomen, Johnny vs Amber will focus on the breakdown of Depp and Heard’s relationship, featuring interviews with lawyers from both sides and testimony from those close to the former couple. Extensive footage and audio recordings filmed by the pair themselves will also be examined in detail. It is scheduled to premiere on Discovery+ this fall.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
channelguidemag.com

Monday, Nov. 15: L.A. Is in a Hole Lot of Trouble on ‘9-1-1’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Holey moly, Los Angeles really is the pits this season! Not only has NBC’s La Brea opened up a massive sinkhole in the middle of the City of Angels, but now FOX’s first-responder drama has an epic fissure to deal with. “It was just a funny coincidence,” says co-showrunner Kristen Reidel with a laugh. Instead of a portal back to prehistoric times, the 9-1-1 disaster is caused by an underground oil-well explosion that craters a downtown L.A. street — swallowing a woman taking her driving test. “Our inspiration here was really, have you ever wished the earth would open up and swallow you whole? OK, now, what if it did?” And although we won’t see any birds from the Pleistocene epoch flying out of the sinkhole, Reidel jokes that the episode may still scare some viewers. “We don’t have any creatures, but it does start at the DMV, which I think for a lot of people inspires a different kind of terror.”
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

The ‘Party Down’ Revival Is Officially Happening at Starz — Who’s Returning?

Starz is officially bringing back Party Down after a report of a revival in the works in March. A six-episode revival has been ordered by Starz. Returning from the original cast of the 2009 comedy are Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. (Lizzy Caplan isn’t returning.) Production is set to begin in 2022.
TV SERIES

