We have already seen a number of new smartphones from Vivo this week like the Y50t and Y15A and now we have another device, the Vivo Y54s 5G smartphone. The Vivo Y54s 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it also has a virtual RAM feature that will give you an extra 2GB of RAM.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO