Head of Product and Strategy at Numeracle. Illegal robocalls have been giving heartburn to both consumers and enterprises alike. On one side, we as consumers have almost all faced annoying "car warranty" calls and, worse, "this is the IRS" scam calls. On the other side, legitimate enterprises have been struggling to reach consumers who have become less likely to answer calls from caller IDs they don't recognize or trust. To mitigate this, the FCC mandated that telecommunications service providers implement the STIR/SHAKEN authentication framework by June 30, 2021.

