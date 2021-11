OnePlus has a new PAC-MAN phone to sell you – or give you, depending on how good you are at the original game. In part to promote the continued availability of the OnePlus Nord 2, and in part to continue the brand’s tradition of interesting brand-name crossovers, this new Nord device features details from the arcade classic PAC-MAN. This new device will be released by the end of the year 2021, and will include some features not generally available to the original phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO