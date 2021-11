The land was fruitful, and the rabbits enjoyed a wonderful life in the land. The Foxes noticed this and started coming to the land to feast upon the abundant rabbits. The wise and learned among the rabbits realized the danger of the Foxes and invented a potion, when taken, would make the rabbits taste bad, and the Foxes would not eat them. The rabbits that took the potion became Super Rabbits, and the Foxes could not stand the taste of them. The Foxes that tried to eat the Super Rabbits either spit them out quickly or became sick.

