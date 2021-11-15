Upbeat China data buoys sentiment in world share markets

Though California motorists paying an average of $4.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded this week may not believe it, the world is not short of oil. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have plenty of oil in the ground, and most could boost their output relatively quickly — if they wanted to. But it’s not in their financial interests to oversupply the market and knock down prices, at least not until high prices threaten demand.

