Upbeat China data buoys sentiment in world share markets

By Dhara Ranasinghe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Nov 15): World stock markets edged back towards recent record highs on Monday as upbeat economic data out of China eased concerns about a slowdown in the world's No.2 economy, although falling mainland house prices tempered the optimism. Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both beat...

AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Asia sits out equities rally as Alibaba slides

HONG KONG (Nov 19): Asian shares sat out a global rally on Friday as disappointing earnings from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reinforced worry about slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy, even as European and US share futures indicated gains. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira could not break far from Thursday's record...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

China copper premiums hit seven-year high on tight stocks, VAT issue

(Nov 19): Copper premiums in China have spiked to their highest in more than seven years as an administrative issue over value-added tax (VAT) on imports exacerbates tight supply amid decade-low inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the metal. The premium for physical copper over Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE)...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Asian FX fall as US dollar firms, Indonesia shares hit record high

BENGALURU (Nov 19): Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, with the South Korean won leading losses, as the US dollar firmed broadly while Indonesian shares hit a record high after the country swung to a current account surplus amid a brightening economic outlook. The South Korean won dropped by...
WORLD
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christine Lagarde
Alaska Journal of Commerce

Lean OPEC coffers, tenuous market conditions buoy oil

Though California motorists paying an average of $4.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded this week may not believe it, the world is not short of oil. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have plenty of oil in the ground, and most could boost their output relatively quickly — if they wanted to. But it’s not in their financial interests to oversupply the market and knock down prices, at least not until high prices threaten demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Embattled China developers rush to raise US$2 billion in a day

HONG KONG (Nov 18): The scramble for cash by Chinese property companies is intensifying as the industry looks for ways to alleviate a historic liquidity squeeze. Firms announced plans to raise US$2.4 billion in just the past 24 hours, taking the total over the last week to at least US$4.2 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. The latest fundraising includes China Evergrande Group's stake divestment in HengTen Networks Group Ltd and Country Garden Services Holdings Co's second share placement in six months, as well as onshore bond sales by two state-run developers.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil dips from six-week low with China working on reserve release

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Nov 18): Oil edged lower, extended declines from a six-week low, as China said that it is carrying out work on a release of crude from strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate declined 0.6%, after earlier falling as much as 1.6%. The move suggests the world's two biggest oil consumers are willing to work together to keep a lid on energy costs. It follows a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week in which energy supplies were discussed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Dollar soars on upbeat U.S. data but Asian stocks wobble

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar strengthened through key resistance levels on Wednesday, propelled by better-than-expected U.S. retail data, although the upbeat news was not enough to lift Asian shares, which were dragged by worries about COVID-19 and higher costs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 0.5%...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

World's positive sentiment towards China declining: Study

Beijing [China], November 16, (ANI): Recent trends portray the diminishing popularity of China among developed nations. For the past 15 years, positive sentiments for China have been shrinking, a study shows. A study conducted by Gallup shows that the positive sentiment towards China has been declining in many countries around...
INDIA
Shore News Network

Dollar climbs as upbeat U.S. data stokes rate hike bets

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday, as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve rate hikes, while shares in Europe made slim gains after Asian markets had wobbled on worries about COVID-19. The dollar scaled a 4-1/2 year high against the Japanese yen in the wake of U.S. data on Tuesday showing stronger-than-expected retail sales last month.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Buoyed by Upbeat UK Jobs Data

The pound tiptoed higher on Monday, as investors focused on the Article 16 impasse and the likelihood of the Bank of England (BoE) raising interest rates in December. Brussels and London have been at loggerheads in recent weeks after Britain, discontented with the Brexit withdrawal agreement it signed last year, threatened to trigger Article 16 – an emergency clause of the Northern Ireland Protocol – potentially leading to a trade war.
BUSINESS
