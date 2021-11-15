ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, Nov. 15: L.A. Is in a Hole Lot of Trouble on ‘9-1-1’

By Channel Guide Staff
channelguidemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Holey moly, Los Angeles really is the pits this season! Not only has NBC’s La Brea opened up a massive sinkhole in the middle of the City of Angels, but now FOX’s first-responder drama has an epic fissure to deal with. “It was just...

www.channelguidemag.com

TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular. Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return. While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 season 5? Where is Chimney?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 during season 5? Should you be worried about Chimney because of this current story. The good news is that the producers are showing a commitment to giving Chimney some scenes even while he’s away from Los Angeles. We saw him turn up on the show last week, so that should be all the evidence you need that Choi isn’t going anywhere in the long-term. His absence is a function of the Maddie storyline, which is playing out slowly to accommodate the maternity leave of Jennifer Love Hewitt. (There’s no direct evidence that either performer is departing; at this point, we feel like some reporting would be out there if that was the case.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Astaire
FanSided

Why isn’t CSI: Vegas part of the January lineup on CBS?

When TV shows return in January on CBS, there’s going to be one less TV crime drama on the list. CSI: Vegas isn’t going to be on the air, but why?. The networks are announcing the midseason schedules, and CBS is the latest to do that. There is one less TV crime drama on the schedule. However, it’s not bad news about it just yet.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

NBC Midseason Schedule: This Is Us Farewell Run, Renee Zellweger's Pam, Blacklist Makes Way for L&O Revival

NBC is the fifth and final broadcast network to unveil its midseason game plan, and it includes premiere dates for This Is Us‘ sure-to-be-emotional swan song, the Law & Order revival, Renee Zellweger’s The Thing About Pam, and The Endgame (which pits Morena Baccarin vs. Ryan Michelle Bathe). Additionally per the pre- and post-Olympics game plans below, both Kenan and The Blacklist are on the move, and American Song Contest will take the place of The Voice‘s usual springtime run. The upcoming Night Court revival starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette, meanwhile, will be held for the 2022-23 TV season. “We love Night...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘9-1-1’ Slips to New Series Low in Ratings

”Dancing With the Stars“ picked the Season 30 finalists on Monday, when ”The Voice“ ruled all. Fox’s “9-1-1” hit a new low in TV ratings among adults 18-49 last night, according to Nielsen’s earliest-available numbers. Monday’s episode actually added total viewers from the prior week, however. ABC’s “Dancing With the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Afterparty’ at Apple TV Plus Gets January Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced that “The Afterparty” will premiere on Jan. 28 with three episodes. The following five episode will debut weekly on Fridays.  The series is an ensemble comedy about a murder mystery set at a high school reunion. Each episode explores the alibi of a different character with visuals and film references to match each of their perspectives. Stars include Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. Chris Miller serves as creator, director and showrunner, and executive produces with Phil Lord through their production banner Lord Miller. Anthony King also...
TV SERIES
tucson.com

TV Best Bets for November 19

Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine goes viral, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily’s ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia’s heart?
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
CELEBRITIES
fox10phoenix.com

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Is Hetty gone for good?

Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? If you wanted Sunday night’s new episode and walked away with that sentiment, we more than understand. After all, it was pretty much made official that Kilbride is the new team leader, which means that Hetty doesn’t exactly have that title anymore. Yet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Why 'The Conners' Hasn't Added Katey Sagal to Opening Credits Just Yet

While Roseanne famously changed up its opening credits every season, The Conners hasn't done that just yet, even after Katey Sagal's Louise married into the family earlier this month. Executive producer Bruce Helford said there are no immediate plans to change things up, possibly because of Sagal's official status on the show still being in limbo. Sagal is still credited as a recurring guest star, even though the former Sons of Anarchy star will be seen very often in Season 4.
TV SERIES

