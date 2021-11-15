ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing and Etihad Airways expand sustainability alliance to drive innovation in the aviation industry

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing and Etihad Airways today announced they will expand the companies’ deep collaboration towards environmental goals. Centered on the airline’s 787 Dreamliner fleet, the new memorandum of understanding (MOU) furthers Boeing and Etihad’s mutual commitment – initially set through a 2019 sustainability partnership – to develop sustainable flight operations across Etihad’s...

Qatar Airways: Boeing Freighters in the Crosshairs

MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) CEO expressed this week the Doha-based flag carrier was considering a new large freighter aircraft order. The Airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akbar Al Baker said the airline was looking at a “very attractive proposition” from Boeing. This means the airline could be the Boeing 777X freighter version’s future launch customer when it is finally announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Explained: The Different Types Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The term Sustainable Aviation Fuel is becoming a common catchphrase as the airline industry commits to net-zero within a few decades, and not without good reason. A pivot away from a reliance on conventional, fossil-based jet fuel is the single most crucial factor in decarbonizing aviation. Meanwhile, not all SAF is created equal. Let’s take a look at how the landscape is unfolding – today and tomorrow.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Etihad Airways#Aviation Fuel#Innovation#Commercial Aviation#Boeing Ecodemonstrator
Qatar Airways Welcomes First Boeing B777-9 Aircraft to Doha

Qatar Airways today showcased its role as a global launch customer for the latest generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft after welcoming the ultra-modern, fuel efficient jet to Doha International Airport (DIA). A host of VIP guests joined Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, to share in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Brussels Airlines introduces a new brand and livery on Airbus A319 OO-SSO

As planned, today, Brussels Airlines made this announcement:. Today, Brussels Airlines presents a new brand identity, confirming its position in the market as Belgium’s home carrier. Updated colors, a new logo and aircraft livery are the visual token of the airline’s new chapter, stating its readiness for future challenges and re-emphasizing on the importance of the Belgian brand. A chapter with a strong focus on customer experience, reliability and sustainability while keeping a competitive cost-structure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Etihad’s CEO Questions Whether Boeing & Airbus Orders Will Be Kept

Etihad Airways is weighing up whether it will follow through on its orders for certain Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Focusing on sustainable growth amid restructuring, the Abu Dhabi-based UAE flag carrier is yet to come to a decision on the orders. This has caused uncertainty for both manufacturers, as the orders for the 51 aircraft total billions of dollars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Demand for sustainable aviation fuel is on the rise

CO2-neutral flying is already possible today. The Lufthansa Group is pursuing an ambitious path for more climate friendly aviation and, since spring 2021, in addition to private travelers, has also been offering companies the option of using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for their flights. Steadily more of the Lufthansa Group’s corporate customers are interested in this climate friendly form of business travel or freight transportation. After the insurance company AXA Deutschland, the logistics service providers DB Schenker and Kuehne+Nagel, Kearney has now also become the first internationally active management consultancy to invest extensively in SAF. As a result, Kearney is now using the Lufthansa Group’s “Compensaid Corporate Program” to make the majority of its business flights CO2-neutral.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Place
Abu Dhabi
Economy
Industry
Boeing
Aerospace & Defense
Southern Air is merged into Atlas Air, the end of an era

Southern Air is officially merged into Atlas Air. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. on November 17 announced that the transition to bring operations of Southern Air, Inc. under a Single Operating Certificate (SOC) with Atlas Air, Inc. is now complete. With the addition of Southern Air, Atlas Air was able...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad yet to decide on some Airbus, Boeing orders, CEO says

DUBAI (Reuters) -Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is yet to decide on future plans for around 50 Airbus A320neo and Boeing 777X jets it previously ordered, its chief executive said on Wednesday, raising uncertainty over billions of dollars of aircraft sales. The state-owned carrier is restructuring under new management led by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Emirates announces a major retrofit program for 105 aircraft

Airline to install Premium Economy cabins in 53 Boeing 777s and 52 more A380 aircraft, considering upgrades to 777 Business Class cabin with new seats in 1-2-1 configuration. 18 month retrofit program at Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai to commence at the end of 2022. At the Dubai Airshow 2021,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Etihad expands strategic sustainability programme

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways has signed multiple partnership and collaboratio agreements with the aviation industry’s top manufactures, suppliers and stakeholders at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, bringing aviation’s leading organisations together under its strategic sustainability programme to drive decarbonisation creating the industry’s most comprehensive multi-organisational partnership to reduce Co2 emissions globally.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IAI to convert Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft to cargo configuration for Emirates

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed an agreement to convert four Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft to cargo configuration for Emirates. The aircraft will be converted at the new site established in Etihad Engineering’s MRO center in Abu Dhabi, and the first conversion of the Emirates plane is expected to begin in early 2023. The agreement has potential to provide passenger-to-freighter conversion services to more aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Etihad Places A Huge Emphasis On Sustainability In Dubai

While the world’s climate conscience and attention have been directed at Scotland over the past couple of weeks during COP26. Further east, significant strides are being taken towards sustainable operations with one of the world’s major airlines. While at the Dubai Air Show, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced a string of collaborations to bring together industry leaders, including Boeing, Rolls-Royce, and Airbus, in a major cross-organizational sustainability initiative.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Jazeera Airways signs MOU for Airbus 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. Jazeera Airways commenced operations in 2005 and has since emerged as a leading carrier in the region. It is operating regionally and internationally serving Middle East, Europe and Asia’s top destinations from its home base Kuwait. The Kuwaiti airline supports the country’s 2035 vision to further economic expansion and transformation into a commercial hub.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Air Tanzania orders a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter and two 737 MAX jets

Boeing and the United Republic of Tanzania have announced an order for a 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter and two 737 MAX jets at the 2021 Dubai Airshow. The airplanes will be operated by Air Tanzania, the national flag-carrier of Tanzania, to expand service from the country to new markets across Africa, Asia and Europe.
WORLD

