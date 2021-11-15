Gear tiers are coming back to World of Warcraft

Note: Activision Blizzard is still under investigation by the state of California for serious harassment charges. World of Warcraft is turning 17 years old this month, and Blizzard is commemorating its almost-adulthood with the usual slew of events and prizes. While the celebration is live from November 15 to December 6, players can log in to receive an achievement and Anniversary Gift Package, which includes 200 Timewarped Badges, an invitation to a quest, fireworks, and an item that increases XP and rep gains by 17%. You can also do daily quests from Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pa to earn additional Timewarped Badges, while Historian Ma'di has a number of consumables, pets, and toys available for purchase.

