Naples motorcyclist dies in Collier County crash

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples motorcyclist died Sunday evening after a crash on Oil Well Road near Valencia Drive.

A 20-year-old Naples man was driving a motorcycle east on Oil Well Road when an SUV driving in the opposite direction tried to make a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6:25 p.m. the motorcyclist crashed into the right side of the SUV.

The 20-year-old was taken to Naples Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The SUV was driven by a 57-year-old Naples man who was uninjured in the incident, troopers said.

FHP is continuing an investigation.

This is a developing story.