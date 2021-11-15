ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Mysteries on Acorn, Explosive ’9-1-1,’ Documentaries on Photography and Small-Town Newspapers

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Sea Coast Echo
 5 days ago

Acorn TV presents its last Dalgliesh movie, based on P.D. James’ mystery classics, while...

www.seacoastecho.com

heraldsun.com

What to Watch Monday: Award-winning documentary shows small-town newspaper’s fight

Storm Lake (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This is the television premiere of the award-winning POV documentary about Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and his family, and their fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, all on a shoestring budget for 3,000 readers. Directed by Beth Levison and Jerry Risius.
STORM LAKE, IA
Corsicana Daily Sun

‘Fruitcake Fraud’ documentary to air Dec. 1

‘Fruitcake Fraud,’ a new documentary based on the story of couple Sandy and Kay Jenkins who embezzled $16.7 million from the world famous, Corsicana-based Collin Street Bakery will begin streaming Wednesday, Dec. 1 on the Discovery+ app. If you don't already have a Discovery+ subscription, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial.
CORSICANA, TX
Variety

France’s Documentary Banner ZED Inks 10-Title Deal With Curiosity

Leading French documentary production and distribution banner ZED has signed a deal with Curiosity, the U.S. non-fiction company headed by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, to deliver 10 exclusive programs by the end of 2022. They will premiere across Curiosity’s subscription-based platform, and its linear channel. Under the pact, the first 7 original productions set to be delivered include “Besieged Fortresses, Battles of Legend – Season 2,” a gripping series of four episodes exploring how fortresses redefined the art of warfare. Locations visited as part of the series are the sieges of Saint John of Acre in Israel, Rhodes in Greece,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

AMC Plus Boards Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth Spaghetti Western Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar. The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Parks
fangirlish.com

‘9-1-1’ 5×07 Review: “Ghost Stories”

When we first saw the title for this week’s 9-1-1, we were kind of confused. Was “Ghost Stories” going to be a Halloween episode? Were ghosts going to show up? Not really. But the episode did focus on dealing with the past, or “ghosts” and trying to move forward. There was also a mystery with an ending we didn’t see coming. Let’s review.
TV SERIES
Sea Coast Echo

‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed for Seventh and Final Season at OWN

Series creator Ava DuVernay and OWN have announced that the critically-acclaimed drama Queen Sugar has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The last chapter is currently slated to conclude next year as writing on the final season has begun with production set to take place in early 2022 in New Orleans. The show from Warner Bros. Television and ARRAY Filmworks first launched 2016.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 season 5? Where is Chimney?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 during season 5? Should you be worried about Chimney because of this current story. The good news is that the producers are showing a commitment to giving Chimney some scenes even while he’s away from Los Angeles. We saw him turn up on the show last week, so that should be all the evidence you need that Choi isn’t going anywhere in the long-term. His absence is a function of the Maddie storyline, which is playing out slowly to accommodate the maternity leave of Jennifer Love Hewitt. (There’s no direct evidence that either performer is departing; at this point, we feel like some reporting would be out there if that was the case.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Defend In Place

This was 9-1-1 at its best. Reminiscent of the golden days when 9-1-1 was rolling on all cylinders, 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8 was tense, emotional, and rewarding. The leads were able to lead the show, and it was an hour that had you on the edge of your seat.
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1 Gives [Spoiler] an Explosive, Emotional Send-Off After 5 Seasons

Spoiler alert: The following recap reveals what went down on Monday’s 9-1-1. If you haven’t watched, turn back now. We’ve spent roughly 15 seconds with Michael and David as a couple on 9-1-1, so imagine our surprise when their relationship took center stage in Monday’s episode — for better or worse. Let’s start with the “better”: When David revealed that he’s going to spend a few months in Haiti to help with hurricane relief efforts, Michael decided he was ready to propose. The whole family threw their support behind Michael, from the kids helping him pick out a ring (“David hates diamonds!”) to Athena...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC+’s ‘Anna’: TV Review

From Amazon’s remake of Utopia to CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand to FX on Hulu’s take on Y: The Last Man, audiences haven’t been eager to embrace the myriad TV projects focused on the aftermath of fictional global pandemics — shows that had the bad fate to be developed before, but released after, we experienced the real thing. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth at least did well enough to be renewed for a second season, and we’ll see what happens with HBO Max’s upcoming Station Eleven or the second installment of Nat Geo’s pandemic-of-the-year anthology The Hot Zone. AMC+’s Anna begins each...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: Can Bobby Save David?

9-1-1 season 5 episode 8 titled “Defend in Place” is going to find David in trouble. The teaser for the upcoming episode features a unique situation. Someone calls 9-1-1 after a fire breaks out from an explosion at their local hospital. The major problem? David is inside doing surgery. Could...
TV SERIES

