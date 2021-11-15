ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Amplify Energy pulls annual outlook on California oil spill hit

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY.N) withdrew its full-year forecast on Monday, saying that a large oil spill from one of its subsea pipelines in southern California last month forced it to shut its operations in the region.

In mid-October, the U.S. Coast Guard said about 588 barrels (25,000 gallons) of crude oil was spilt, about a fifth as much as it initially estimated, from a pipeline connected to an offshore facility owned by Amplify's unit.

The oil and gas producer said on Monday that it was under multiple investigations by state and federal authorities over the incident, adding that it had spent about $17.3 million so far to clean up the spill.

Amplify has not estimated how much it would totally spend on the clean-up, but said it expects industry insurance to cover a "material portion" of the costs, including loss of revenue resulting from suspended operations.

The company said it may seek contribution from third parties, including any vessels that may have played a role in the spill, as officials investigate if a ship anchor striking the pipeline could have triggered the leaks.

The company had in August raised the lower end of its full-year production forecast by 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 24,000-25,000 boepd. It had also raised its adjusted core earnings and free cash flow estimates for the year.

For the third quarter, Amplify said average daily production fell 9.4% to 25,100 boepd.

Net loss narrowed to $13.5 million from $17.7 million a year earlier, while revenue of $97 million beat Refinitiv-IBES estimates of $66.07 million.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
capitalandmain.com

With California’s OK, Chevron Is Selling Oil From an Illegal Spill

Deep in the oil fields of western Kern County, a little northwest of the century-old town of McKittrick, hundreds of thousands of gallons of crude oil and wastewater filled with toxic chemicals have been seeping out of the ground for two years, in an area where companies operate hundreds of wells.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
August, CA
Reuters

Texas natural gas projects face fresh environmental challenge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fishermen and environmental groups have sued the Army Corps of Engineers in federal appeals court over its issuance of a permit for the proposed Rio Grande LNG export terminal and the related Rio Bravo Pipeline project in southern Texas. The Sierra Club, Save RGV from LNG...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amplify Energy#Oil Spill#Oil Industry#Oil And Gas#The U S Coast Guard#Refinitiv Ibes
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 26-billion-cubic-foot weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 26 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 12. IHS Markit had forecast an increase of 24 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.644 trillion cubic feet, down 310 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 81 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded up by 13.4 cents, or 2.8%, at $4.95 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.961 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NEWS10 ABC

California officials vie to improve response after oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California officials on Monday said better communication and detection technologies could improve the state’s response to an oil spill like last month’s crude pipeline leak off the Orange County coast. State lawmakers held an oversight hearing in Costa Mesa to review the response to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Will Huntington Beach spill trigger the end of oil in California?

A recent San Diego Union-Tribune story asked the question that’s been on a lot of minds recently: After last month’s Huntington Beach spill, is oil in California at its end?. Given the state’s focus on the environment, the answer is likely a booming “Yes.”. Three years ago, Rep. Ro Khanna...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

US Coast Guard investigating Chinese state-owned cargo ship for possible role in California oil spill

EXCLUSIVE: A second named cargo ship is under investigation for its potential involvement in an early October oil spill off the Southern California coastline. A U.S. Coast Guard source confirmed to FOX Business that the Malta-registered and Chinese state-owned Cosco Beijing is under investigation for its potential involvement in the displacement of a pipeline. The cargo ship is 1,150 feet long.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pennbizreport.com

US Energy Outlook with Dean Foreman

A conversation with the American Petroleum Institute’s Dean Foreman about world and domestic energy policies and their impact on prices. Listen to “US Energy Outlook with Dean Foreman” on Spreaker.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
swnewsmedia.com

QualiTech, FAST Engineering partner in oil spill product

Chaska-based manufacturing company QualiTech Environmental Inc. has partnered with Ireland's FAST Engineering Ltd. over FASTANK liquid storage containers. The containers are used for oil and chemical spill clean-ups, firefighting, animal rescue and civil defense, according to a press release. The products are exported to over 100 countries and this is the first formal partnership.
CHASKA, MN
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy