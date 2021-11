Heading into Saturday, Nov. 13, StatMuse reports that the Penguins lead the entire NHL by crashing into opponents at a rate of 30.5 hits per game. What exactly does that mean?. The brave reader who gets all the way to Section 6 of the NHL rulebook learns what a hit is only by being told what is isn’t: it can’t involve unnecessary contact on an “obvious” icing or offsides (41.1), it can’t come after skating a distance to build momentum (42.1), it can’t be delivered to a defenseless player (43.1) and it can’t be delivered below the knees (44.1).

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO