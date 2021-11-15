ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm start to the workweek

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new workweek will begin with warm weather and sunshine. After a cool morning, the high today will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. Enjoy the light wind today, because the wind will be much stronger Tuesday with gusts near 30 mph. The high will be near 80...

