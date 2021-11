Editor’s Note: This article appeared in the Kern River Valley Historical Society’s newsletter, The Saddlebag. In 1863, a private school was started by Adam Hamilton, the founder of Whiskey Flat. The Kernville School District was sanctioned with the establishment of Kern County in 1866 and became operational on May 5, 1868 with 25 children enrolled. Classes were held in private dwellings with Carrie Tilley as the teacher. Adam Hamilton became the first district clerk of the school district. Judge J. W. Sumner served as district clerk in 1870-1887 and 1888-1892.

KERNVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO