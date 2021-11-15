ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Stanley Says Steer Clear of U.S. Stocks and Bonds in 2022

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Stay away from U.S. stocks and bonds next year, and seek out better returns in Europe and Japan. That’s the advice of Morgan Stanley’s strategy team, which sees fading monetary support and high valuations holding back American assets in 2022, even as growth improves and inflation moderates. Fundamentals are...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Bloomberg Businessweek#Interest Rates#American#Goldman Sachs Group Inc
