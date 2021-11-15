20 Years On, Halo: Combat Evolved Is Cemented As An All Time Great

Developer Dimps and publisher Bandai Namco have announced a new asymmetrical multiplayer game taking place in the Dragon Ball universe, Dragon Ball: The Breakers. “Dragon Ball: The Breakers consists of seven-versus-one matches where seven normal “Survivors” have been sucked into a mysterious phenomenon called the “Temporal Seam” and must contend with the overwhelming power of the eighth player, the franchise iconic rival “Raider,” whose task is to obliterate the Survivor team. The Survivors don’t have any superpowers and must rely on various power-up items, weapons, and pilotable vehicles to battle and evade the Raider while searching for the Super Time Machine to escape oblivion. Concurrently, the Raider will be able to play as Cell, Buu, or Frieza and amass overwhelming power to destroy the Survivor team throughout the match, ensuring complete dominance.

