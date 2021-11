The college football season is rolling into Week 11 with the B1G sitting pretty. 3 schools sit in the top 10 of the latest AP Top-25 Poll though there were some shakeups after Saturday’s slate of games. Michigan State was upset by Purdue as it fell from No. 3 all the way down to No. 8. That meant that Ohio State got to slide up a little bit as it is now No. 6 after a win against Nebraska.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO