Leerink Partners Stick to Their Buy Rating for Astrazeneca Plc

investing.com
 5 days ago

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Astrazeneca Plc (LON:AZN) on Thursday, setting a price target of $73, which is approximately 24.15% above the present share price of $58.8. Berens expects Astrazeneca Plc to post...

www.investing.com

The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
investing.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for ENGIE SA

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (OTC:ENGIY) on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR17.5, which is approximately 31.23% above the present share price of $15.15. Becker expects ENGIE SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
investing.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Buy Rating for Replimune Group Inc

J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama maintained a Buy rating on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of $49, which is approximately 43.07% above the present share price of $34.25. Rama expects Replimune Group Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.56 for the fourth quarter...
investing.com

4 Value Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio in Q4

As surging inflation and supply chain disruptions raise concerns over the possibility of a big equity market correction in the near-term, many highly-priced stocks may witness a pullback. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound value stocks HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), and International Paper (IP). Read on.Although impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending pushed benchmark indexes to record highs last month, historically-high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s decision to start tapering its bond-buying soon, and ongoing supply chain disruptions have been fostering volatility in the markets of late.
investing.com

Needham Stick to Their Buy Rating for Five9

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Friday, setting a price target of $200, which is approximately 26.45% above the present share price of $158.16. Berg expects Five9 to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Nordex

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Constantin Hesse maintained a Buy rating on Nordex on Friday, setting a price target of EUR20, which is approximately 31.53% above the present share price of $17.28. Hesse expects Nordex to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
investing.com

Fundamental Research Stick to Their Buy Rating for Barrick Gold Corporation

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Corporation on Monday, setting a price target of $26, which is approximately 26.46% above the present share price of $20.56. Rajeev expects Barrick Gold Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the fourth quarter...
investing.com

Mizuho Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Applied Materials

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Thursday, setting a price target of $161, which is approximately 3.22% above the present share price of $155.98. Rakesh expects Applied Materials to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Stellantis

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Tim Rokossa maintained a Buy rating on Stellantis on Friday, setting a price target of EUR30, which is approximately 67.07% above the present share price of $20.4. Rokossa expects Stellantis to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
investing.com

Walmart Given Buy Rating By MKM Partners

Investing.com — Analysts at MKM Partners told investors on Friday that they have upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to a buy from neutral, raising their price target to $166 from $156 in the process. Walmart shares haven't reacted to the news, trading just 0.10% above Thursday's close at $143.30. Analyst Patrick...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 3.39% to $242.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. Moderna Inc. closed $255.26 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
investing.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Hartford Financial Services Group

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Elyse Greenspan reiterated a Buy rating on Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $83, which is approximately 14.75% above the present share price of $72.33. Greenspan expects Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for...
investing.com

JMP Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Dynatrace Inc

JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Inc on Tuesday, setting a price target of $80, which is approximately 13.19% above the present share price of $70.68. Suppiger expects Dynatrace Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
