Leerink Partners Stick to Their Buy Rating for Astrazeneca Plc

As surging inflation and supply chain disruptions raise concerns over the possibility of a big equity market correction in the near-term, many highly-priced stocks may witness a pullback. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound value stocks HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), and International Paper (IP). Read on.Although impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending pushed benchmark indexes to record highs last month, historically-high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s decision to start tapering its bond-buying soon, and ongoing supply chain disruptions have been fostering volatility in the markets of late.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO