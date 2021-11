Genworth's managers have their plan to return the company to growth and prosperity. Over the last decade, Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) could not buy a win. First, the company was forced to discontinue underwriting new business in its life segment after realizing it grossly miscalculated pricing of its insurance products in light of, inter alia, increasing healthcare costs and policyholder utilization. Second, Genworth ended up paying more to settle a lawsuit over the sale of one of its businesses than it received from the sale itself. Third, the company botched a take-private merger after more than 4 years trying to close it. Last, but not least, Genworth was forced to divest or carve-out several highly lucrative mortgage assets in order to avoid imminent bankruptcy.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO