IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ) (the "Company") announced today that its sponsor, Breeze Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), requested that the Company extend the date by which it has to consummate a business combination from November 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the first of up to two three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified the Company that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,150,000 to be deposited into the Company's trust account on or before November 25, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO