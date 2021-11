A deadly “once in a century” storm has killed at least one and severed road and rail links around Vancouver, Canada. Two days of heavy rain across British Columbia has led to flooding and landslides and shut roads, prompting the evacuation of an entire town. The rains were caused by an “atmospheric river” – a narrow path of air with excessive water vapour.A woman was killed in a highway landslide about 100 miles northeast of Vancouver. At least two others are missing.Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes after the storm struck on Sunday. Rescue helicopters lifted...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO