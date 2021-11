While others like Amazon are looking at building their own drone services (Amazon’s service is called Prime Air), Flytrex claims that its drone pilot in North Carolina is the biggest of its kind at the moment. But it’s just the start of a bigger delivery service and fleet that Flytrex is hoping to build, taking the approach of getting its drones certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as commercial aircraft to give it the most flexibility in how it can design and run its business in the long run.

