Reese Witherspoon stopped Laura Dern hiding her Oscar away

IMAX PARTNERING WITH MARVEL AND DISNEY: In a first, viewers will be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in a new format called Imax Enhanced on Disney+. The expanded aspect ratio shows 26% more of the film image on home screens; it launches Friday. The lineup includes Shang-Chi, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.
