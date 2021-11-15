ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nick Saban working on sideline anger, behavior during Alabama football games

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama coach Nick Saban routinely launches into anger mode during games on the sideline, visible frustrations he is admittedly trying to work on. They make for viral moments, Saban says, that he often regrets. Ahead of Saturday's 59-3 win over New Mexico State — during which he gave the line judge...

247sports.com

FanSided

Why did Nick Saban leave LSU?

Nick Saban had a successful program at LSU before eventually arriving at Alabama, but why did Nick Saban leave LSU when they were on top?. It’s one of the great “what ifs” in college football history: What if Nick Saban had stayed at LSU instead of leaving for the NFL?
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama defeated LSU, 20-14, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Shortly after the win over the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-1 (5-1 SEC). “That was a great win for our team....
ALABAMA STATE
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message Ahead Of LSU Game

It’s no Iron Bowl, but few rivalries in college football have been intense as Alabama vs. LSU during the Nick Saban era. That rivalry gets renewed this weekend, and Nick Saban has revenge on his mind. In 2019, the LSU Tigers went into Bryant-Denny Stadium and scored a rare win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban has high praise for how Henry Ruggs behaved at Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban on Wednesday offered some comments on the deadly crash that involved his former wide receiver, Henry Ruggs. Ruggs spent three years at Alabama under Saban. The Bama head coach described Ruggs as a “first-class citizen” during their time together. Saban added that he has a “tremendous amount of compassion” for the victim in the Ruggs crash and that the wide receiver will have to face the consequences of his decisions.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban got booed on ESPN ‘GameDay’ in Cincinnati

Nick Saban got the chilly reception Cincinnati fans thought he deserved during an interview on “GameDay” Saturday. ESPN traveled to Cincinnati for the undefeated Bearcats’ game against Tulsa later in the day. During the program, Saban was interviewed ahead of his team’s game against LSU. The Bama head coach heard...
CINCINNATI, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban assesses Bill O’Brien after nine games as Alabama’s OC: “I think he’s done a good job.”

Alabama fans have targeted him for criticism, but Nick Saban has no problems with Bill O’Brien. He assessed Alabama’s first-year offensive coordinator on Thursday. Despite having its lowest scoring output of the season against LSU, Saban likes what O’Brien is doing offensively. Before the matchup with the Tigers, the Crimson Tide scored 40+ points versus Miami, Mercer, Southern Mississippi, Mississippi (Ole Miss), Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Alabama is fourth in the nation and first in the Southeastern Conference for scoring offense, averaging 43 points per game. Bryce Young is leading the Heisman race as a first-year starting quarterback. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are in the running for the Biletnikoff Award. During his radio show, “Hey Coach,” Coach Saban did not put the blame squarely on O’Brien for the offensive showing.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban provides update on injured Alabama playmakers

The Alabama Crimson Tide steamrolled New Mexico State on Saturday, winning 59-3, but the win came at a cost after injuries to running back Roydell Williams and wide receiver JoJo Earle. In the first quarter of Saturday’s contest, Earle, a freshman wide receiver, was helped off the field by trainers...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban explains why Alabama needs to respect ’capable' LSU team

It’s been two years since Alabama faced LSU in Tuscaloosa and the Tigers won, 46-41, and went on to win the national championship. But what upset Crimson Tide players was not only the loss but the reaction of the Tigers and head football coach Ed Orgeron after the victory. LSU players walked up to Alabama recruits and tried to get them to come to Baton Rouge and most of you already know Coach O’s famous last words in Tuscaloosa, which went viral.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

