Nick Saban working on sideline anger, behavior during Alabama football games

Alabama fans have targeted him for criticism, but Nick Saban has no problems with Bill O’Brien. He assessed Alabama’s first-year offensive coordinator on Thursday. Despite having its lowest scoring output of the season against LSU, Saban likes what O’Brien is doing offensively. Before the matchup with the Tigers, the Crimson Tide scored 40+ points versus Miami, Mercer, Southern Mississippi, Mississippi (Ole Miss), Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Alabama is fourth in the nation and first in the Southeastern Conference for scoring offense, averaging 43 points per game. Bryce Young is leading the Heisman race as a first-year starting quarterback. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are in the running for the Biletnikoff Award. During his radio show, “Hey Coach,” Coach Saban did not put the blame squarely on O’Brien for the offensive showing.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO