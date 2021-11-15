ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Foods forecasts full-year sales above estimates

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Top U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc forecast fiscal 2022 revenue above market estimates on Monday, aided by rising meat prices and improving demand from restaurants that have reopened after COVID-19 restrictions.

The Jimmy Dean sausages maker said it was expecting sales to be about $49 billion to $51 billion for fiscal 2022, compared with market estimates of $47.99 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

