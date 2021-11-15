ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Los Angeles Department of Transportation to Install Solar and Storage Microgrid and EV Charging To Power 100+ Electric Buses with Proterra and Apparent

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced today that the agency has been awarded a $6 million grant by the California Energy Commission to install one of the largest EV fleet charging systems in the United States that will be powered by a...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Electric vehicles get spotlight at Los Angeles Auto Show

Battery-powered vehicles will get top billing at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opens this week after a year's hiatus due to the novel coronavirus. Subaru, which has seen strong sales growth in the U.S. during the past decade, will unveil its first all-electric vehicle, a smallish SUV named the Solterra.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CleanTechnica

Solar-Powered Electric RVs Could Democratize Travel & Help With Housing Issues

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about a very cool project that Dutch students built. Instead of building their usual solar racecars, they built a solar-powered RV, and then they took it on a tour across Europe. To many readers, this might seem like a silly and impractical student project like many solar-electric vehicles, but there’s real potential for this kind of vehicle to help with real-world problems with further development.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NBC Bay Area

‘EV Battery Rocks' on Ocean Floor Could Power a Billion Electric Vehicles

There’s a very special type of rock at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean that could be the key to millions of future electric vehicles. Researchers on the Maersk Launcher, which is currently docked in San Diego Bay, are looking for the best and safest way to bring it to the surface.
CARS
CleanTechnica

EVs Great & Small: Electric Buses For LA, Citroen Amis For A Greek Island

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is installing a 1.5 megawatt rooftop solar system and a 4.5 megawatt-hour battery storage component to power one of the largest EV charging facilities in the US for commercial vehicles. “Los Angeles is on track to achieve a zero emission future and our investments in clean transportation systems are driving that progress,” says Mayor Eric Garcetti. “The more electric vehicles we put on our streets today, the more we can lower emissions to ensure a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.”
TRAFFIC
KREX

Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting billions of dollars in his giant bipartisan infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country, an investment he says will go a long way to curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs. Biden on Wednesday will visit a General Motors plant in Detroit that manufactures electric vehicles. […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
TheConversationAU

We must rapidly decarbonise road transport – but hydrogen's not the answer

Hydrogen has been touted as the fuel of the future, and the technology features prominently in the Morrison government’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Earlier this month the government unveiled its “future fuels” strategy to reduce emissions in the transport sector, committing A$250 million for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen infrastructure. And in September, it pledged almost A$500 million towards the Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs Program. Decarbonising transport is crucial in the fight to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. We estimate the sector contributes about 20% of global emissions – like burning two Olympic-size swimming...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Solar Installations#Power Systems#Energy Storage#Ladot#Ev#Apparent#Washington Bus Yard#Proterra Energy
southhillenterprise.com

EVs Dominate 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

This weekend, the Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public, and electric vehicles (EVs) will be on full display. This shouldn't be a surprise, as the show's organizers built this year's event around four pillars: autonomy, connectivity, electrification, and sharing. The electric column included vehicle debuts like the Nissan...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
electricvehiclesresearch.com

EV Charging Infrastructure the Key to Powering Future Mobility

Electric vehicles (EVs) have the potential to reshape the transportation sector globally, drastically cutting carbon emissions and clearing the way for significant climate progress. Despite the roaring success of EVs, adequate charging infrastructure is lagging behind. Many EV owners charge their cars at home using a wall-mounted charger. This arrangement works for most current owners because the average EV use is well within the range of today's EVs. However, two major difficulties arise. First, for drivers who live in apartments or do not have a driveway, parking garages are rarely equipped with charging infrastructure, and installing such infrastructure may be cost-prohibitive for building managers. Second, an expanded charging infrastructure is needed for EVs to make long-distance trips that require multiple stops for charging. When it comes to longer trips, EV owners can experience "range anxiety," the fear that the car will run out of power before reaching a suitable (and functioning) charging station. Hence, building a robust public "fuelling" network of charging stations is the key to a successful EV market. At home, followed by the workplace, remains the most favorable location for EV charging. This means that the market for public charging stations is in DC fast charging targeted at on-the-go, cross-country (long-range) driving, and in emergencies.
CARS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Woodruff Sawyer's 2022 P&C Looking Ahead Guide Provides a Roadmap for Navigating the Complexities of Today's Commercial Insurance Risks

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2022 P&C Looking Ahead Guide. Offering guidance through what's been a tumultuous year, the Guide covers the impact of the pandemic, accelerating climate changes and litigation trends. The good news is trends indicate an overall deceleration in insurance rate growth except in the case of Cyber.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy