Alabama's all-time record against Arkansas

By Stacey Blackwood
 5 days ago
Alabama will have its final home game of the 2021 season this Saturday as it takes on SEC West foe Arkansas.

Arkansas has become a familiar face for the Tide since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1991. But the two programs faced off before Arkansas made the move.

The first meeting between the Razorbacks and the Crimson Tide was in January 1962 in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama won a defensive struggle in New Orleans 10-3.

Their next meeting was not until the 1980 Sugar Bowl. Hall of fame coaches Bear Bryant and Lou Holtz led their respective squads into the contest with undefeated records. Alabama once again got the best of Arkansas, defeating the Razorbacks 24-9.

Alabama and Arkansas did not meet again until the Razorbacks joined the SEC. In the first matchup as conference foes, Alabama traveled to Little Rock and dominated the Razorbacks 38-11.

It has been much of the same since. Alabama is on a 13-game winning streak over Arkansas. Overall, it owns a 21-8 series advantage.

Alabama and Arkansas will meet again this Saturday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

