An NHS hospital has been fined more than £2.5m following safety failings in its A&E department that led to the deaths of two patients.The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust pleaded guilty earlier this week and was sentenced on Friday for failings involved in the deaths of a mother of six and a 14-year-old girl, who were both suffering from sepsis.It is the first ever prosecution of a hospital trust for failings in A&E and comes at a time when hospitals across the country are seeing record levels of A&E patients. A report this week said more than 4,500 may have...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 17 HOURS AGO