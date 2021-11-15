ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brilliant Earth shares jump 30% after first earnings call as public company

By Alex Barreira
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamond jewelry brand Brilliant Earth Group Inc. lived up to its name in its first earnings report as a public company on Friday, posting revenue well above expectations and sending shares soaring 30% on the day. Brilliant Earth's net sales increased 33.3% to $95.2 million in the third quarter...

