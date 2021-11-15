ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

This Is the State Where Fast-Food Sales Are Soaring

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jufka_0cx2fikq00 Fast-food sales were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with all other restaurants in the country. They also face the kind of rolling closures as the Delta variant flairs from state to state. At least they have perfected pick-up delivery and, in some cases, use home delivery services like Grubhub. However, for chains like McDonald's, the business will never be entirely the same.

Among the innovations among fast-food chains is "order ahead" delivery, which will survive the pandemic. People also will be able to order electronically in stores, without talking to someone behind the counter. The fast-food industry needs this kind of "robotics." Across America, workers have regularly turned down the opportunity to work at jobs with low hourly wages.

The recovery of the industry has been uneven, particularly when looked at state to state. TOP Data used GPS data to look at traffic to the 20 largest fast-food chains , which it divides into four categories: burgers, Mexican, fried chicken and pizza. The categories create a false distinction because some burger fast-food companies also sell chicken sandwiches (McDonald's is a case in point).

The information was based on millions of fast-food visits from January to April in 2020 and the same months in 2021. Among the major conclusions was this: "Our team found that fast-food restaurants are well on their way to recovery, with visits up 33.06% Nationwide since the beginning of 2021."

The greatest recovery was among burger chains, which were up 54% between the periods. Mexican restaurants were next at 32%, followed by fried chicken outlets at 30%. Pizzas outlets were last at 16%. However, this does not take into account the traditional order-out aspect of the retail pizza business.

Among all chains measured, the biggest increase was a Sonic, up 102%, followed by McDonald's at 59% and KFC at 49%.

The spread among states was huge. Traffic to fast-food locations in Vermont rose 83%, by far the greatest across all states. It was followed distantly by New Hampshire at 59%. Idaho was at the bottom of the state list, up only 22%.

These are the 10 states where fast-food chain visits are rising fastest:

Vermont (83%) New Hampshire (59%) Illinois (58%) Michigan (53%) Massachusetts (52%) Pennsylvania (52%) Arkansas (51%) West Virginia (50%) Minnesota (49%) California (49%)

Click here to read about the best burgers you can get at a fast-food restaurant.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
AL.com

Onion recall expanded: 2 more produce brands issue recalls of whole onions

The ongoing recall of whole onions is continuing with two more produce brands issuing alerts due to salmonella concerns. The companies, Potandon Produce and Alsum Farms Produce Inc., issued recalls earlier this week. The Potandon Produce recall includes Green Giant 3- and 5-pound bags of whole yellow onions and 2-pound bags of whole white onions shipped between July 15 and Aug. 22 to a distribution center in Champaign, Illinois. No other Green Giant Fresh products, canned or frozen vegetables are included in the recall.
AGRICULTURE
Real Simple

Whole Onion Recall Due to Salmonella Concerns Expands to Include Additional Products

Two more produce brands are recalling additional whole onions because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. The companies—Potandon Produce and Alsum Farms & Produce Inc.—both issued recalls earlier this week. The FDA published the recalls on November 15. These announcements come less than a month after the federal agency issued an initial recall for fresh, whole onions (also due to salmonella concerns) after more than 650 people fell ill.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Illinois State
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
whsgoldenarrow.com

Food Shortages Cause Concern for Fast Food Restaurants and Grocery Stores

This year has been tough. With the infamous virus seemingly continuing to evolve, this distorted utopia is starting to feel like the beginning of our inevitable future. With the stock market crash in 2020 and Australian bushfires, a new challenger has taken the stage: food shortages. United Natural Foods Incorporated, a major food distributor believes they know the root of the problem.
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Fatal Drug Overdoses Are Rising Fastest

More Americans are dying from drug overdoses than ever before. There were an estimated 100,306 fatal overdoses over the 12 months through April 2021 — the most ever reported in a 12-month period and more than double the annual number of car accidents and firearm deaths combined.  The record number of deadly overdoses marks a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Data#Gps#Sonic
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Fast-food chains’ price-fueled recovery

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Restaurants try ever-bigger lures to recruit and keep general managers. Double bonuses, airplane tickets, six-figure salaries and even their very own restaurant are just some of the perks the industry...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
On Milwaukee

Would a Jollibee fast food chain work in Milwaukee?

It's National Fast Food Day. Enjoy this story from 2019. Milwaukee is abundant with quality locally owned restaurants and in years past also attracted coveted chains like Shake Shack, Jamba Juice and Portillo’s to round out the dining scene. However, Milwaukeeans often lament the lack of fast food joints like White Castle and In-N-Out Burger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
EatThis

Costco Just Announced a Recall for This Beloved Drink

This weekend, Costco has issued a recall announcement to advise of a serious food safety issue occurring with a popular beverage. Other recall advisory sites had not published the news before the weekend, but we've got the details on this Costco recall announcement you need to know. On their website...
FOOD & DRINKS
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Colorado restaurants need support, not gimmicks

Restaurants across the state are still struggling to survive, with some experts projecting that the industry won’t return to pre-pandemic health for years. Understandably, many want to help, suggesting ways to get more revenue behind restaurants’ recovery. We value being able to visit a favorite neighborhood eatery or try a trendy new spot. Efforts to keep these restaurants afloat should focus on what restaurants do best: create memorable meals and serve customers. No gimmicks necessary.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

Kroger Is Recalling Baked Goods in 29 States Due to Metal Fragment Contamination

Kroger is pulling Country Oven baked goods from shelves in various stores across the nation. According to the grocery chain, the items may have been contaminated with metal. According to Food Safety News, affected baked goods include: Country Oven Cinnamon Rolls, Country Oven White Cake (7 lb, 13.5oz), Country Oven Chocolate Cake (40 oz), Country Oven White/Vanilla Cake (37 oz), Country Oven Yellow/Vanilla Cake (37 oz), Country Oven Chocolate/Vanilla Cake, and more. The recall has been issued in South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

71K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy