Why Our Lawyers Deserve Better Courtroom Tools to Provide Access to Justice for Clients

By Sharon Sayles Belton, Thomson Reuters Government
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are 5 ways technology can step up and fill the gaps, specifically in the evidence management and sharing systems, that will benefit...

When It Comes to COVID-19 Rules in the Courtroom, Flexibility is Essential

Judges are dealing with ever-changing COVID-19 protocols while attempting to restart civil jury trials. Some judges are showing flexibility, such as allowing lawyers to wear face shields or remove masks while talking. Many courts are asking jurors what they feel comfortable with before imposing the strictest COVID-19 rules. When preparing...
'Massive Confusion': Legal Teams Vexed by Mishmash of ESG Reporting Frameworks

Attorneys disagree on the merits of one-size-fits-all disclosure framework. The SEC is set to release rules for climate disclosure in 2022. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said investors don't have “the ability to compare company disclosures to the degree that they need.”. Since companies began embracing ESG on a wide scale,...
Law Firm Leaders Must Learn How to Program the Office of the Future

Law firm leaders must confront programming challenges for the largely hybrid office of the future. Coordinating attendance and attorney preferences are some of the challenges these leaders face. Leasing activity is expected to pick up in 2022 as firms reassess working preferences in real life. As law firms reintroduce attorneys...
Complacent Law Firms Lose Points With Clients

Welcome to the Law Firm Disrupted, a briefing from Law.com reporter Dan Packel that surveys new competitive pressures on law firms and how their managers are coping, plus insights on the tactics and tech employed by would-be disruptors. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want to be alerted to this dispatch in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
After Hours: Volunteer Lawyers for Justice; Norris McLaughlin

Volunteer Lawyers for Justice drew some 600 supporters on Oct. 20 at its 20th anniversary and annual “Arts & Eats for Justice” gala, held virtually, and raised $700,000, the Newark-based organization announced. Three honorees were recognized for their contributions to the cause of justice: former U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch, pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc., and Karen Sacks, VLJ’s founding executive director. Sacks was presented with the “Community Vision Award.” “Spending a year creating VLJ in 2000 with a group of visionaries and serving as Founding Executive Director for 16 years is and always will be my.
Cybersecurity Insurers Are Dropping Some Law Firms: The Morning Minute

ROUGH JUSTICE - The U.S. Department of Justice appears to no longer be fooling around. As Law.com’s Nate Robson writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, the DOJ is making critical policy changes for white-collar enforcement, including reinstating the so-called “Yates Memo” from 2015. These newly instituted policies require companies seeking cooperation credit to divulge all relevant facts about individuals involved in any misconduct, and the DOJ is taking a holistic approach when looking at companies’ prior misconduct when deciding on potential charges or dispositions. “The private sector is waiting to see how these new rules are implemented, and is watching to see if the policies disincentivize them from self-reporting violations out of fear of facing additional sanctions if DOJ has issues with a company’s history of compliance,” Robson writes. “The private sector is beefing up its compliance programs, including adding staff and ensuring they are doing comprehensive risk assessments that mirror what the government is focusing on.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.
DOJ Opioid Prescription Case Against Walmart Stayed Pending SCOTUS Decision

The Department of Justice’s case against Walmart has been stayed pending the resolution of two U.S. Supreme Court cases in which pharmacists claim acting in good faith is a defense against allegations of illegally dispensing prescription drugs. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly issued an order Friday afternoon staying the...
When Deep Fakes and Online Defamation Attack You and Your Practice

Attorneys are among those whose names, work and reputations may be attacked by deep fakes, online defamation and domain squatting. Attorneys are often the first people contacted by clients who have reputational damage online. Your clients want to know what their legal rights are for removing negative content; how to identify the (often anonymous) attacker; and how to get it “wiped” away as quickly as possible (if that is, indeed, possible).
Fox Rothschild Removes ERISA Lawsuit against Cigna

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Peggy L. Brown on behalf of Valerie Porter. The case is 1:21-cv-04741, Porter v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.
The Hard Peace: Mediation in New York’s Med-NJ Program

The Med-NJ Program, composed of one mediator and law student interns, is housed in New York County guided by Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for the City of New York, Deborah Kaplan. Med-NJ accepts multi-party commercial and construction matters, co-op/condo disputes and matrimonial cases, along with any other civil litigation. The...
State Farm Turns to Windels Marx in Coverage Case

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Attorneys at Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which pertains to claims made under a homeowners policy, was filed by Trinity & Farsiou on behalf of Aguilar Aguilar. The case is 3:21-cv-20083, Aguilar v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company.
Baker & Hostetler Files Trade Secrets Suit for Pyramid against Homeland

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Baker & Hostetler filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Pyramid Consulting Inc. The suit pursues claims against direct competitor Homeland, and former employees at the practice director and account executive levels for the alleged breach of confidentiality and non-solicitation agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04752, Pyramid Consulting, Inc. v. Faulkner et al.
Emergency Arbitration Awards and Global Enforcement

This article examines some of the key benefits that emergency arbitration offers in cross-border disputes, as well as some of the enforcement challenges that emergency awards can face. Global economic and supply chain pressures caused by the pandemic have not only led to an increasing numbers of international arbitrations, but...
Drew Eckl & Farnham Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit against Sam's Club

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sam’s Club to Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Tate Law Group on behalf of Ronald Beasley. The case is 4:21-cv-00330, Beasley v. Sam’s East, Inc.
Lawyer Suspended for Coaching Client During Telephone Deposition

The attorney James claimed he was sending texts to his wife and daughter. Defense counsel said the lawyer Rigby said James is committed to laying the foundation to become reinstated as quickly as possible. An attorney is being suspended after the Florida Supreme Court found him dishonest about sending coaching...
Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
