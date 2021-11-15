Why Our Lawyers Deserve Better Courtroom Tools to Provide Access to Justice for Clients

ROUGH JUSTICE - The U.S. Department of Justice appears to no longer be fooling around. As Law.com’s Nate Robson writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, the DOJ is making critical policy changes for white-collar enforcement, including reinstating the so-called “Yates Memo” from 2015. These newly instituted policies require companies seeking cooperation credit to divulge all relevant facts about individuals involved in any misconduct, and the DOJ is taking a holistic approach when looking at companies’ prior misconduct when deciding on potential charges or dispositions. “The private sector is waiting to see how these new rules are implemented, and is watching to see if the policies disincentivize them from self-reporting violations out of fear of facing additional sanctions if DOJ has issues with a company’s history of compliance,” Robson writes. “The private sector is beefing up its compliance programs, including adding staff and ensuring they are doing comprehensive risk assessments that mirror what the government is focusing on.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO