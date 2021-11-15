Massachusetts 15th Worst State For Drivers, According To New Study

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study confirms driving in Massachusetts is pretty bad but it could also be worse.

Bankrate ranked all 50 states based on driving quality, safety, weather and car ownership costs.

They found the best state for drivers is Ohio and California was the worst.

Rhode Island was fourth worst and Massachusetts ended up the 15th worst in the nation.

Bankrate found that the best states for drivers were generally in the Midwest. The worst states were usually the most expensive for car insurance and gas in the country.

To see the entire report, click here .