Massachusetts 15th Worst State For Drivers, According To New Study

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study confirms driving in Massachusetts is pretty bad but it could also be worse.

Bankrate ranked all 50 states based on driving quality, safety, weather and car ownership costs.

They found the best state for drivers is Ohio and California was the worst.

Rhode Island was fourth worst and Massachusetts ended up the 15th worst in the nation.

Bankrate found that the best states for drivers were generally in the Midwest. The worst states were usually the most expensive for car insurance and gas in the country.

To see the entire report, click here .

CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 3,196 New COVID Cases, 8 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,196 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Thursday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 826,996. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,834. There were 113,617 total new tests reported. As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.04%. There are 657 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 132 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
