A few things must happen for the 2021 Minnesota Vikings to look familiar in 2022. The Vikings must start a lengthy winning streak, probably this week at the Los Angeles Chargers. Then, Mike Zimmer’s team needs to find a way into the postseason, likely with the sixth or seventh seed as the field currently sits. And after that, the Vikings presumably need to win a playoff game or two for Zimmer to be the franchise’s skipper in 2022.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO