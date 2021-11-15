ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Clemson Storylines for Wake Forest Week

By Brad Senkiw
 5 days ago
Clemson can stay alive in the Atlantic Division race. Wake Forest can clinch the division title.

That's what is on the line this week when these two teams meet at Memorial Stadium for a noon ACC showdown. The Tigers improved to 7-3 overall with a non-conference win over UConn last Saturday while Wake Forest downed NC State to go to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in ACC play.

Here are five storylines to keep up with before Saturday's biggest league game of the year:

1. Injury statuses: There will be a lot of breath-holding leading up to this game for the coaches and players. Receiver Justyn Ross aggravated a foot fracture against UConn and his status is still unknown. Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has a shoulder injury, so he could be unavailable.

Several other Tigers who were banged up during the game should be good to go, at least for now. DJ Uiagalelei is dealing with a knee sprain. Will Putnam, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace were held out and could also be ready for Saturday, but it's a lot to monitor. Obviously, the often-injured Tigers need to be at as full strength as possible against one of the best teams they've seen all year.

2. What else still has to happen: Clemson isn't just focused on its game against Wake on Saturday. Not only do the Tigers need a win and then another Deacs loss to Boston College next week, but NC State also needs to drop one more game in the next two weeks because of the ACC's tiebreakers.

The Wolfpack are 11.5-point favorites at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, against Syracuse, so a loss might not look very likely this week. There is a rivalry game against UNC that could prove more difficult, but for now, all of Clemson Nation are even bigger fans of the color (and the mascot) orange.

3. Slowing down Wake: The Demon Deacons have the highest-scoring offense in the ACC at 44.7 points per game and they're putting up 498 yards per contest. Quarterback Sam Hartman is a candidate for ACC player of the year, and receivers A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Robinson are a real problem for everybody.

Clemson has had great success shutting down Wake's mesh/delay run scheme, but this team doesn't rely on it as much to produce yards and points. The Deacs can really play, and they'll get a lot of respect from Clemson's coaches and players. Keeping them in check, though, won't be easy.

4. Get the scoring on track: The Tigers didn't meet the standard offensively against UConn. Uiagalelei struggled with accuracy, especially early, and the offense didn't get ahead of the chains enough. The inside portion of the offensive line had a hard time blocking, and with the two best running backs shelved, it was pretty ugly for much of the game.

The Tigers will try to correct all of that this week and get back some of the mojo they had against Louisville and Florida State. This just won't be a high-powered attack this season, but if Clemson can get it together by Saturday, Wake is prone to giving up points. Its defense is allowing 29.1 points per game and has given up 163 points in the last four games, including 50 twice. There will be opportunities for big plays, but will Clemson capitalize?

5. Senior Day: This will be the final home game for 17 Tigers. Some of them will be running down the Hill for the second time as they gained extra eligibility because of COVID-19. But stalwarts like James Skalski, Nolan Turner, Darien Rencher and Will Spiers will say their final goodbyes to the Death Valley faithful.

There could even be some juniors who may or may not return to take part. The honorary ceremony and hugs with Dabo Swinney will take place before the game, but there will be plenty of stories told by the players this week about their time at Clemson.

