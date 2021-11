MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – One team is going to earn bowl eligibility, and one team is going to fall deeper into misery. With an interim coach on one side and an embattled coach on the other, Virginia Tech visits Miami on Saturday in a matchup of teams that expected more this season. They have identical records; 5-5 overall, 3-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, not remotely close to the aspirational level for either program.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO