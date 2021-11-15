Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Heart Rate Analysis of NODE-301 Trial of Etripamil in Patients with PSVT

Tamibarotene Phase 2 AML data is expected in 2022. In the high risk/high reward world of small, clinical stage pharmaceutical companies, one of my favorites is Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS). Syros is focused on controlling gene expression as a potential cure for cancers. Its leading pipeline candidate tamibarotene is in a trial to treat MDS (myelodysplastic syndromes) could apply for FDA approval in 2024. The recently started AML trial could generate data in late 2022, leading to another FDA application in 2024. A newer drug, SY-5609, is moving into multiple Phase 2 trials and is being given early tests by Roche. SY-2102, a specialty drug, should both report data in 2022 and initiate its Phase 3 trial. The period between now and 2025 should be relatively event rich, perhaps giving the stock price a boost if events are positive.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 16 HOURS AGO