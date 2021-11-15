ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

After Memecoins: Is This The Next Trend in Crypto?

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterest in memecoins such as Shiba Inu appears to be fading, but is this the new trend shaping up in the crypto industry?. The cryptocurrency space is a dynamic one, and there are no two ways around it. Trends come and go. Some of them last, some of them don’t. Some...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dogecoin Jumps! Was The Crypto Just Playing Dead?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was bouncing up about 5% higher on Friday after breaking bearishly from a descending triangle and dropping through an ascending trendline Benzinga pointed out on Nov. 15. Many alt-coins in the cryptocurrency market were getting a relief bounce after falling in sympathy with the leaders Bitcoin (CRYPTO:...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

FYD Announces FYDme: A Crypto-Based Platform For The Gig Economy

FYD, a decentralized community of freelancers, announces the release of FYDme: a web/mobile application to cater the gig economy and newcomers in crypto. FYDme is scheduled for public BETA release on November the 30th. Meanwhile FYDcoin is gearing up for its listing on Lbank November the 23rd. AMSTERDAM – November...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Social Trading Proves to be a Popular Emerging Trend in the Crypto Market

The social addition to trading is what online multiplayer is for gaming. It provides the next-generation layer for crypto traders to have dynamic and natural adventures in the markets. Socialization is at the root of many crypto trends, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Now it has made its way into...
MARKETS
Forbes

Everything You Need To Know About The Memecoin, Shiba Inu Coin

One of the most prominent trends in cryptocurrency is the meme coin, or coins built off of internet memes, trends or ideas that appeal to a small group of investors. The rise of such altcoins like Dogecoin has led to the creation of other meme coins as investors have found fun – and the occasional fortune – dabbling in these alternative investments.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#Cryptocurrency#Metaverse#V3#Stablecoin Usdc#Eth
u.today

Memecoin Bloodbath: Shiba Inu, Doge and Floki Drop by 8% on Average

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Crypto startup Gemini valued at over $7 billion after latest fundraise

(Reuters) – Gemini said on Thursday it had raised $400 million in a funding round led by hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital that valued the startup at $7.1 billion, becoming the latest crypto company to have raised money at high valuation in recent months. Led by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss,...
MARKETS
Android Authority

Dogecoin: Is it the currency of the internet or just a memecoin?

Out of seemingly nowhere, Dogecoin has skyrocketed in popularity across the world. Once a small and unassuming cryptocurrency token, it is now worth billions of dollars. Created in 2013 as a light-hearted jab at cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin never claimed to be a serious financial asset. Even its name and logo are derived from the then-prevalent Doge meme involving a confused-looking Shiba Inu dog. Despite that, at its peak in the first half of 2021, Dogecoin’s price briefly topped $0.74 with a valuation of nearly $100 billion.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital CEO Expects It To Be Next Crypto Stock Listed In The US

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX:GLXY) founder and CEO Michael Novogratz announced that he expects the stock of his crypto merchant bank to land on a United States stock exchange in the first quarter of 2022. What Happened: Novogratz wrote in Monday's Galaxy Digital press release that the firm looks "forward...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
cryptopotato.com

Binance Publishes a List With 10 Fundamental Rights of Crypto Users

With the ongoing regulatory scrutiny against Binance, the company has published a document in regards to what it believes should be done. Binance believes the future of crypto needs to be user-focused. Amidst mounting regulations, the CZ-led cryptocurrency exchange has published a list of what it considers to be the basic rights for every digital asset user.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Bulls Challenge $66K as Crypto Market Recovers $100B in a Day (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap is up by approximately $100B in a day as bitcoin touched $66,000 and ETH is above $4,700. Following a few days of adverse price developments, bitcoin has finally gone on the offensive and challenged $66,000. Most altcoins are slightly in the green as well, with Ethereum reclaiming $4,700 and SOL trading above $240.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Continues To Gain Utility As The Crypto Rests Before Next Leg

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading 2% lower on Monday despite the cryptocurrency now being supported on BitPay’s crypto debit card to use for purchases on Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The addition of Dogecoin as a supported payment option adds utility to the crypto. Dogecoin’s transaction fees were slashed from 1 DOGE...
MARKETS
thecryptoupdates.com

Wish to Get In On the Crypto Trend? KuCoin Exchange Has A Solution

Rated 4.1 on Forbes, the KuCoin exchange is among the best and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges out there. With a straightforward user interface, this trading platform renders depositing funds and trading a piece of cake. Two factors that differentiate KuCoin Exchange from other third-party cryptocurrency exchanges are its competitive fees and excellent altcoin support.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Justin Bennett Tracks Bitcoin and Cardano Trajectories After Crypto Market Pullback

Crypto investor and technical analyst Justin Bennett thinks Bitcoin (BTC) still looks “pretty good” amid the market pullback while predicting major boosts for Cardano (ADA) and other altcoins. In the latest edition of his Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett discusses Bitcoin’s recent “aggressive” pullback to $63,000. “Bitcoin just shook out a lot...
STOCKS
Vice

Discord Backs Off of Crypto After Entire Internet Yells at CEO

Earlier this week, Discord CEO Jason Citron posted a tweet teasing integration between the gaming-focused chat platform and Ethereum, setting off a total shitstorm. The discourse around cryptocurrencies and blockchain collectibles such as NFTs, many of which run on Ethereum, has become extremely heated as of late and it appeared to boil over with Citron's tweet. "Probably nothing," the CEO tweeted on Monday, captioning a screenshot showing Ethereum wallet integration with Discord. While crypto fans immediately cheered the tease, the response elsewhere was swift and brutal. People piled on to Citron's tweet, which garnered thousands of replies and quote-tweets, and many on social media promised to cancel their paid Discord Nitro subscriptions if the platform integrated crypto. The backlash gained so much steam that when Discord sent a notice to users offering a free month of Nitro upon signup to users this week, a viral tweet encouraged people not to take the offer up as they speculated it was cover for the disastrous response to Citron's crypto tweet.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Crypto gaming, NFTs, Web3 expected to onboard the next billion users into crypto?

Here’s one way to bring the next billion users in the crypto sector: Crypto gaming + NFTs + Web3. Let’s talk about the recent boom in the gaming aspect. DappRadar, an analytics platform showed a boom in crypto gaming. Last month saw blockchain games make up the majority of activity in the Dapp industry. Around 55% of unique active wallets (UAW) totaling 1.19 million users interacted with gaming dapps over the past month.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Coinchange is the Next-gen Crypto & DeFi Investment Platform

While it’s clear that fiat is still dominant, the crypto space is fast pacing and positioned to dominate the future of finance. Before 2017, mainstream media had been skeptical about cryptocurrency and its essence. Today, nearly every major news outlet covers crypto and DeFi. It’s no gainsaying that everyone should get educated on crypto investments and what they have to offer.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy