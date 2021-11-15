ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.56%

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp , Transportation Equipment and Automobiles & Parts sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.56%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225...

