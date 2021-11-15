OCCHD To Host Vaccine PODs For Children Ages 5 To 11

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for kids ages 5 to 11 years old through the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

The health department said an additional 80,000 kids in Oklahoma County are now able to get their COVID vaccines.

Starting Monday, they're giving parents some extra time to pick up their kids from school and get them to the clinic.

PODs will be held Monday and Wednesday this week. Both PODs are set for 3 to 7 p.m.

Parents who are bringing their children on Monday need to bring a valid ID and health insurance is not required.

The health department said the overall dosage for children is different than what adults and older children receive, and they are taking extra precaution to make sure they get the dosage right.

"We keep our vaccine separated and there are different ancillary kits for each vaccine," said Blaine Bolding, the chief of public health protection with OCCHD.

Later this week, the county and Oklahoma City Public Schools are partnering to offer vaccine pods for students 5 to 11 years old.

The first one is Thursday at Spencer Elementary.

Pre-registration for Monday's clinic at the health department are now closed, however walk-ins are available as supplies last.