Oklahoma City, OK

OCCHD To Host Vaccine PODs For Children Ages 5 To 11

By Caleb Califano
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines are now available for kids ages 5 to 11 years old through the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

The health department said an additional 80,000 kids in Oklahoma County are now able to get their COVID vaccines.

Starting Monday, they're giving parents some extra time to pick up their kids from school and get them to the clinic.

PODs will be held Monday and Wednesday this week. Both PODs are set for 3 to 7 p.m.

Parents who are bringing their children on Monday need to bring a valid ID and health insurance is not required.

The health department said the overall dosage for children is different than what adults and older children receive, and they are taking extra precaution to make sure they get the dosage right.

"We keep our vaccine separated and there are different ancillary kits for each vaccine," said Blaine Bolding, the chief of public health protection with OCCHD.

Later this week, the county and Oklahoma City Public Schools are partnering to offer vaccine pods for students 5 to 11 years old.

The first one is Thursday at Spencer Elementary.

Pre-registration for Monday's clinic at the health department are now closed, however walk-ins are available as supplies last.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

10-Year-Old Helps The Homeless Ahead Of Winter

Gianna Jones, 10, has a heart of compassion. Her mom said she has always been that way. Last year, her family drove by a homeless community and it truly affected her. “We were driving by and we saw a bunch of homeless people, and it was really, really cold,” Gianna Jones said. “I was just thinking, I want to help them because they really need it and they need to feel loved and cared for.”
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Wildlife Department Confirms COVID Cases In Deer

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirms some deer in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. ODWC said wildlife biologists determined some deer in Oklahoma had COVID after taking blood samples during deer herd health studies both this and last year. ODWC said several different animals, domestic and wild, are known to carry the virus, though it's not clear how deer contract it. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said it is possible deer are exposed through people, the environment, other deer, or animals.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
