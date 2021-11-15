ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.04%

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – India equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Healthcare , Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Durables sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 0.04%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 0.05%. The biggest gainers...

in.investing.com

investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Utilities sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil & Gas, Financials and Telecoms sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.75%,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.35%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Energy , Consumer Staples and Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.35%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Lithium Americas Corp (TSX:...
STOCKS
investing.com

China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out

LONDON (Reuters) -Chinese property firms saw their battered bonds cement a strong weekly bounce on Friday, although there was one notable absentee from the rally: China Evergrande Group. A flurry of asset sales and share placings, including some from Evergrande itself, has sparked hopes this week that the heavily-indebted sector...
WORLD
investing.com

Changes Made in BSE Indices; Wipro to Replace Bajaj Auto in Sensex & More

Investing.com -- Starting December 20, 2021, the country’s leading IT services provider Wipro Ltd (BO: WIPR ) will be listed on the elite S&P BSE Sensex 30 index, replacing the two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO: BAJA ). Research firm Edelweiss Alternative Research pegs the weightage of the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Reserve Bank warns Aussies over punting on ‘fad driven’ cryptocurrencies

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has warned Aussie investors about speculating on digital assets as it casts doubt over the entire crypto sector. During a Thursday address to the Australian Corporate Treasury Association, the RBA’s head of payments policy Tony Richards offered an overview on distributed ledger tech, crypto assets, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Why Are Arcus Biosciences Shares Trading Higher Today?

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) has exercised its options to three programs in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) portfolio, including both anti-TIGIT molecules, domvanalimab, and AB308, as well as etrumadenant and quemliclustat. Under the terms Agreement, Arcus will receive option payments totaling $725 million for the three options that Gilead...
STOCKS
investing.com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.23%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Consumer Staples and Resources sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.23%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Crown Ltd (ASX:CWN), which rose...
MARKETS
investing.com

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.02%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare and Telecoms sectors led shares higher while losses in the Media, Financial Services and Consumer & Cyclical sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX gained 0.02% to...
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.30%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.30%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
STOCKS
investing.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.11%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Healthcare, Personal & Household Goods and Software & Computer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 gained 0.11% to hit a new all time high. The best performers...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher Amid Inflation Fears; Sage Up 10% on Earnings

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to inflation data and a fresh batch of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.2%, with mining stocks gaining 1.2% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 1.6%. Shares in Asia-Pacific declined overnight as Japan's...
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets close higher with earnings and data in focus; Vodafone up 4%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors looked toward economic data and a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.24% by the close, with oil and gas stocks gaining 1.1% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.5%. Tensions are escalating over Russia's alleged...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Hollysys Automation Tech Shares Trading Higher Today?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd's (NASDAQ: HOLI) board is evaluating a non-binding offer from Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. and Loyal Valley Innovation Capital (HK) Limited (collectively, the "Lonsen Consortium"). Hollysys received the offer to acquire the company's outstanding shares on September 10 for $24 per share in cash, implying a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Are Warner Music Shares Trading Higher Monday Premarket?

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to $1.38 billion, beating the consensus of $1.35 billion. Recorded Music revenue grew 22% Y/Y to $1.17 billion. Music Publishing increased 21% Y/Y to $205 million, and Digital grew 19% Y/Y to $926 million. Adjusted OIBDA...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Rivian stock closes above $100 a share on first day of trading

Rivian, the Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup, exceeded even its expectations as it hit the public markets Wednesday at a value of nearly $70 billion. Late Tuesday, the company announced it would set the price per share at $78, above even the revised range of $72 to $74 per share it said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Closes at New High as Earnings, Chip Rally Spur Tech Bulls

Investing.com – The Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Friday, as tech rallied on positive earnings and growing demand for growth sectors of the market amid jitters about the global economy as fresh Covid-19 lockdowns appear on the horizon in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Eases From Record, But Growth Jitters Lift Tech

Investing.com – The Nasdaq eased from record highs Friday, but remained supported as investors piled into growth corners of the market like tech amid concerns about global growth following fresh lockdowns in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.08%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.73%, or 261 points, the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
investing.com

How the Price of Oil Could Impact the Stock Market in the Coming Weeks

After weeks of the S&P 500 (SPY) trending higher, we are hitting the first rough patch in a while. It’s not showing up too much in the indices but we are seeing profit-taking in some of the big winners over the past couple of months. This includes oil which is now down to $77 from a high of $85. It also makes me feel good about taking profits a couple of times over the last few weeks in energy. In this week’s commentary, I want to talk about some new developments in energy, some economic positives and update our market outlook. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published November 18, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).
STOCKS

